Kalaris Expands Leadership Team Appointing Matthew Gall, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer

Highly experienced biopharma financial officer joins leadership team

CFO hire bolsters Kalaris’ leadership team and supports continued growth of the company as it enrolls its Phase 1b/2 study in treatment naïve nAMD patients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalaris Therapeutics (“Kalaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Matthew Gall, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am delighted to welcome Matthew to our team,” said Andrew Oxtoby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kalaris Therapeutics. “Matt is an experienced chief financial officer and strategic leader with a track record of successfully scaling up biopharmaceutical companies, directing capital raising rounds, and negotiating highly beneficial partnership deals. He will be a valuable addition to our leadership team and will support our company’s evolution as we advance our clinical development efforts.”

Matthew Gall said, “I am excited to join Kalaris Therapeutics’ leadership team at this critical time in the company’s trajectory. I look forward to helping Kalaris achieve its mission to change the treatment landscape for those living with retinal diseases.”

Mr. Gall most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of iTeos Therapeutics, where he was responsible for business development and overall financial operations and strategy. Prior to iTeos, Mr. Gall held positions of increasing responsibility at Sarepta Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, and Gilead Sciences across the finance and business development functions. Mr. Gall earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago.

About Kalaris

Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases with major unmet medical needs. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

For more information, visit www.kalaristx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management of Kalaris, including the therapeutic potential of TH103 for nAMD and other exudative and neovascular retinal diseases, the anticipated timelines for reporting clinical data from the Phase 1a and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials of TH103, plans to advance TH103 into Phase 3 clinical trials and to develop TH103 for additional indications and the sufficiency of Kalaris’ cash resources for the period anticipated, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of the management of Kalaris as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the management of Kalaris and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Kalaris will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of TH103, including potential delays in the completion of clinical trials; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefits, clinical potential and clinical development of TH103; risks related to the inability of Kalaris to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidate; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from any product candidates being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the ability to obtain, maintain, and protect intellectual property rights related to product candidates; changes in regulatory requirements and government incentives; Kalaris’ competitive position and expectations regarding developments and projections relating to its competitors and any competing therapies that are or become available; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the merger with AlloVir, Inc.; risks associated with the possible failure to realize, or that it may take longer to realize than expected, certain anticipated benefits of the merger, including with respect to future financial and operating results; the risk of involvement in current and future litigation, including securities class action litigation, that could divert the attention of the management of Kalaris, harm Kalaris’ business and for which Kalaris may not have sufficient insurance coverage to cover all costs and damages; and such other factors as are set forth in Kalaris’ public filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors”. Kalaris may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on its forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Kalaris does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

ir@kalaristx.com