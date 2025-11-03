AlphaTON Capital Corp Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Pago Pay and with ALT5 Sigma to Launch Crypto-Enabled TON Mastercard

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp ("AlphaTON Capital" or the "Company") ( Nasdaq: ATON) , a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on the Telegram ecosystem, today announced a strategic joint venture with PagoPay to develop and launch a crypto-enabled Mastercard payment card program that enables cardholders to natively spend TON, USD1 and other cryptocurrencies directly from their digital wallets through ALT5 Sigma Corp ( Nasdaq:ALTS ) and World Liberty Financial.





The TON Card Program will provide seamless cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversion through the ALT5 integrated exchange and World Liberty Financial partnerships, allowing users to spend their digital assets at millions of merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard. The program will offer both physical and virtual cards approved for use in the United States and internationally, combining the accessibility of traditional payment infrastructure with the innovation of blockchain technology.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to build institutional-grade access to the TON ecosystem," said Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaTON Capital. "By enabling native cryptocurrency spending through Mastercard's global network, we're removing friction between digital asset ownership and real-world utility. The TON Card will empower Telegram's billion-user ecosystem with practical payment solutions that bridge the gap between crypto and everyday commerce."

Under the joint venture structure, AlphaTON Capital will own and operate the TON Card Program, leveraging its position as one of the largest global holders of TON and its deep relationships within the Telegram ecosystem. PagoPay will provide the technical infrastructure, card issuance capabilities, Mastercard compliance, and back-office systems to support program operations including the ALT5 and World Liberty Financial integrations.

"AlphaTON Capital has exclusive rights to market and distribute Mastercard-branded cryptocurrency cards featuring TON integration through this program," added Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of AlphaTON Capital. "This exclusivity positions us as the definitive gateway for Telegram users who want to seamlessly integrate their TON holdings into daily spending. We're building the infrastructure that will define how the next generation interacts with digital assets."

The partnership includes an option for AlphaTON Capital to acquire 100% operational control and revenue share of the program, providing strategic flexibility as the TON Card ecosystem scales. Additionally, the agreement contemplates equity participation by PagoPay in AlphaTON Capital, aligning both parties' incentives toward long-term program success and creating value through both revenue generation and potential equity appreciation.

The joint venture will establish a steering committee with equal representation from both parties to oversee major decisions including the addition of new cryptocurrencies, selection of the exchange partner for crypto-to-fiat conversion, and material changes to program operations. Day-to-day operational decisions will be managed by AlphaTON Capital as the program owner.

The Parties expect to execute definitive agreements within 30 days, followed by Mastercard application submission and approval processes. Initial card production and program launch are targeted for approximately 90 days following Mastercard approval, subject to regulatory compliance.

This strategic initiative expands AlphaTON Capital's comprehensive ecosystem strategy, which encompasses building a strategic TON reserve through direct token acquisition, participating in network infrastructure through validation and staking operations, and developing high-potential applications within the Telegram ecosystem. The TON Card Program represents a critical infrastructure component that will drive adoption and utility for TON tokens while generating sustainable revenue streams for AlphaTON Capital shareholders.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset company focused on developing the Telegram ecosystem and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/.

About Pago Pay

Pago Pay, powered by Stradacarte, is a next-generation payment solutions provider offering multi-currency, fiat payment card services, along with crypto-enabled capabilities through its existing integration with the ALT5 platform. Its suite of physical and virtual cards, available on both the Visa® and Mastercard® networks, allows users to seamlessly spend traditional and digital currencies worldwide.



Built with robust compliance frameworks, advanced security protocols, and real-time exchange capabilities, Pago Pay enables fast, secure, and borderless transactions. Delivered as a B2B solution, the combined Stradacarte-ALT5 offering bridges the gap between the crypto economy and traditional financial, ensuring regulatory alignment, interoperability with existing payment networks, and a seamless user experience for institutional partners and their end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the operational strategy of the Company, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, regulatory considerations, the successful negotiation and execution of definitive agreements with PagoPay, Mastercard program approval, identification of suitable exchange partners, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments affecting digital assets and payment processing, and other factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

