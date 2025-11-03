Workhorse Expands W56 Platform with Industry-Standard Utilimaster Body for Fleet Standardization

CINCINNATI, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or the “Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the availability of the Utilimaster Aeromaster body for its all-electric W56 Class 5/6 step van.



Caption: W56 S10X With Utilimaster Aeromaster Body

Workhorse has completed integration, testing and validation of the industry-standard aluminum Aeromaster walk-in body from Utilimaster. The new configuration expands the proven W56 product line, giving fleets the familiar, time-tested body design they know and trust, now paired with the reliability and zero-emission performance of the W56.

“We’re proud to work with Workhorse to bring the Aeromaster body to the W56 electric chassis,” said Amanda Pickett, Director of Marketing, North America at Aebi Schmidt. “The W56 is a high-quality, purpose-built EV platform, and adding our well-known, industry-standard body allows fleets to combine the trusted durability and versatility of Utilimaster with the benefits of zero tailpipe emissions.”

The Utilimaster body brings added flexibility to the W56 platform, offering durable aluminum construction, wide steps and low step height for driver safety, and highly modular interiors that can be configured for parcel delivery, service, or specialty applications. Designed for efficiency, the Aeromaster supports a wide range of upfit options—such as shelving, partitions, lighting, HVAC, and multiple door configurations—while being fully backed by Utilimaster’s national parts, service, and upfit network.

“For many large fleets, operational consistency is key,” said Kelly Kiger, Vice President of Sales at Workhorse. “By offering the Utilimaster body on our W56 chassis, Workhorse can deliver the performance and reliability of its all-electric step van in the traditional form factor that fleet operators already know and trust—allowing them to maintain their established vehicle setups, shelving, partitions, lighting, HVAC, and door configurations without disruption.”

Built at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana, the W56 is a 100% electric Class 5–6 step van designed and engineered for the real demands of last-mile delivery. With a range of up to 150 miles or more on a single charge, zero tailpipe emissions, and up to 1,200 cubic feet of cargo space, the W56 delivers the performance, reliability, and comfort fleets count on from Workhorse. Its enhanced visibility, advanced safety features, and integrated telematics make it a smart, ready-to-work choice for fleets transitioning to electric operations. More information about the 100% electric W56 and available body configurations is available via the web www.workhorse.com or by contacting the Workhorse Sales team at sales@workhorse.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications.

