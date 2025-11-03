NEXGEL to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 11th

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2025, after the market close on November 11, 2025. Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: November 11, 2025

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: 1-800-579-2543 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-785-424-1789 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through November 25, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11160116. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

