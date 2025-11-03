CERo Therapeutics Announces Listing on OTC Markets

Company’s Shares Will Continue to Trade Under Ticker CERO on the OTC Markets

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”), an innovative cellular immunotherapy company developing novel T cell therapeutics that incorporate phagocytic mechanisms, announces its shares continue to be listed on the public markets under the ticker symbol CERO. Effective as of market open on Friday, October 31, 2025, the Company is listed under the OTC PINK with no action needed on the part of investors. In the meantime, CERo is actively evaluating options for up-list, including, but not limited to another OTC market or another major exchange to optimize liquidity and investor accessibility.

CERo CEO Chris Ehrlich stated, “While our trading market has changed, we want to ensure investors that we are very much open for business as usual and remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders by continuing to conduct our science and execute on our long-term business strategy. We remain focused on the actions we have taken to advance our current cohort of CER-1236, which includes our recently announced initiation of Cohort 2 in our Phase 1 clinical trial in AML, where dosage is being increased significantly as proposed to and approved by the FDA. In the meantime, we maintain our full operations with all employees and consultants to the Company remaining committed to the objective of developing CER-1236. On behalf of the CERo team, I’d like to extend our collective gratitude for the ongoing commitment and trust of our shareholders and supporters.”

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering integrates key functional attributes of both innate and adaptive immunity within a single therapeutic construct, designed to engage the body’s immune repertoire for more comprehensive tumor targeting. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is designed to redirect patient-derived T cells toward tumor cells through both adaptive perforin/granzyme pathways and innate engulfment mechanisms. The latter employ phagocytic activity to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated targeting properties of CER-T cells may offer advantages compared with currently approved CAR-T therapies and could potentially extend the reach of cellular immunotherapy to both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. CERo has initiated clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, for hematologic malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.

Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

