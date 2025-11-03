Orchestra BioMed to Host Business Update Call on November 12, 2025

NEW HOPE, Pa., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) (“Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic partnerships with market-leading global medical device companies, today announced that company management will host a business update call on Wednesday, November 12th at 8:00 AM ET.

The business update will focus on recent significant clinical, strategic and financing developments, including the Company’s additional strategic investment from and collaboration expansion with Medtronic, its new strategic capital relationship with Ligand, its new right of first refusal agreement with Terumo, acceleration of enrollment in the BACKBEAT pivotal study of AVIM Therapy, the initiation of patient enrollment in the Virtue SAB US pivotal IDE coronary trial.

Conference Call Details

Wednesday, November 12, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Toll Free: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13756518

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1738644&tp_key=c80bc7995c

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies. The Company’s two flagship product candidates - Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy and Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (Virtue SAB) - are currently undergoing pivotal clinical trials for their lead indications, each representing multi-billion-dollar annual global market opportunities. AVIM Therapy is a bioelectronic treatment for hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide, and is designed to be delivered as a firmware upgrade to a pacemaker and achieve immediate, substantial and sustained reductions in blood pressure in patients with hypertensive heart disease. The Company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for the development and commercialization of AVIM Therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients. AVIM Therapy has FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for these patients, as well as an estimated 7.7 million total patients in the U.S. with uncontrolled hypertension despite medical therapy and increased cardiovascular risk. Virtue SAB is a highly differentiated, first-of-its-kind drug delivery angioplasty balloon system designed to deliver a proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR™, for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of coronary ISR, coronary small vessel disease and below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Silas Newcomb

Orchestra BioMed

Snewcomb@orchestrabiomed.com

Media Contact:

Kelsey Kirk-Ellis

Orchestra BioMed

kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com