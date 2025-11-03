Forbion Appoints Joy Faucher as General Partner to Support Continued Growth in Its BioEconomy Strategy

NAARDEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbion, a leading global life sciences venture capital firm with deep roots in Europe, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joy Faucher to General Partner within its BioEconomy Fund. Joy joined Forbion in 2023 as Partner to establish and co-lead the firm’s planetary health strategy. Since then, Joy has played a central role in building the BioEconomy Fund and its team, while sourcing and executing investments in line with the fund’s mandate. As General Partner, Joy will continue in her leadership role of shaping the BioEconomy Fund’s strategy, supporting portfolio companies, and strengthening Forbion’s investments at the nexus of biotechnology and planetary health.

“Joy’s promotion marks an important milestone for the BioEconomy strategy and Forbion’s commitment to driving forward investments in planetary health. It is a testament to Joy’s performance and continued dedication to shaping the Forbion BioEconomy platform, and further underscores Forbion’s ambition to become a global leader in bioeconomy investments,” said Sander Slootweg, Managing Partner at Forbion.

“I am honoured to take on this role and continue building Forbion’s BioEconomy strategy. I look forward to working with our exceptional team and founders to drive meaningful impact for our limited partners and planetary health,” said Joy Faucher, General Partner.

The Forbion BioEconomy Fund now boasts five portfolio companies, reflecting strong momentum in its mission to invest in innovative biotech-enabled companies with planetary health impact. The fund’s investments span four core verticals: Food, Agriculture, Materials, and Environmental Technologies. Together, these focus areas represent Forbion’s belief that biotechnology is key to de-carbonising industry, restoring ecosystems, and driving a sustainable global economy.

About Forbion

Forbion is a leading global venture capital firm with deep roots in Europe and offices in Naarden, the Netherlands, Munich, Germany, and Boston, USA. Forbion invests in innovative biotech companies, managing approximately €5 billion across multiple fund strategies covering all stages of (bio)pharmaceutical drug development. In addition to its human health focus, Forbion also invests in planetary health solutions through its BioEconomy strategy. The firm’s team of over 30 investment professionals has a strong track record, with more than 130 investments across 11 funds, resulting in numerous approved therapies and successful exits. Forbion is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and operates a joint venture with BGV for seed and early-stage investments in the Benelux and Germany regions.