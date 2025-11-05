Forbion closes oversubscribed BioEconomy Fund I at €200 Million Hard Cap

Forbion BioEconomy Fund I reaches hard cap, following its first close in 2024.

The Fund's planetary health mandate leverages Forbion’s extensive biotech know-how and expertise in human health.

Fund to date has invested in five portfolio companies across its four focus sectors: Food, Agriculture, Materials and Environmental Technologies.



NAARDEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbion, a leading life sciences venture capital firm with deep roots in Europe, today announced that its Forbion BioEconomy Fund I has reached its hard cap of €200 million. Targeting investments at the nexus of biotechnology and planetary health, the fund stands as one of Europe’s largest dedicated bioeconomy funds, extending Forbion’s vision of supporting sustainable technologies that can contribute to the decarbonizing of multiple industries.

Launched in 2024 with an initial target of €150 million, Forbion BioEconomy Fund I attracted strong support from institutional investors across Europe and North America including KfW Capital, Novo Holdings, Rentenbank, Aurae Impact, ABN AMRO Bank and EIFO. The fund invests in biotechnologies and green chemistries that make industrial sustainability scalable. Its portfolio includes eeden, Genomines, SOLASTA Bio, Novameat, and PACT, all developing transformative solutions across the Fund’s four strategic priority sectors of Food, Agriculture, Materials and Environmental Technologies.

“We are seeing a clear evolution in how investors approach climate and industrial innovation,” said Alexander Hoffmann, General Partner at Forbion. “Biotechnology is moving beyond healthcare to tackle global challenges in food, materials, and resource efficiency. The strong demand for Forbion BioEconomy Fund I reflects growing confidence that science-led solutions can deliver both environmental and financial value.”

“Capital is shifting from software to science,” said Joy Faucher, General Partner at Forbion. “With strong backing from leading institutional and strategic limited partners, we are excited to build a portfolio that leverages the power of biology and chemistry to deliver much-needed, commercially viable sustainable solutions for the planet.”

The Forbion BioEconomy Fund I aims to build a portfolio of 12-14 investments across Europe and North America. It targets companies developing cost-effective and scalable biology-based business-to-business solutions that have demonstrated proof of concept, typically at Series A and B stages, and that can replace incumbent products at price parity or better. In addition to the potential positive impact of the Fund’s investments, the market for biotech-enabled alternatives represents a significant commercial opportunity estimated at several trillion euros in the next decade1.

Forbion BioEconomy Fund I portfolio companies are:

eeden – pioneering textile-to-textile recycling with green chemistry depolymerisation technologies.



Genomines – leveraging plant biotechnology to extract valuable metals for a sustainable and cost-competitive mining future.



SOLASTA Bio – leveraging novel first of its kind peptides for a bio-safe, effective and targeted alternative to traditional pesticides.



Novameat – developing scalable and clean protein cuts, accelerating the transition to plant-based proteins.



PACT – using its biomaterial platform for cost-effective, high-performance collagen-based coating solutions, starting with textiles.



About Forbion

Forbion is a leading global venture capital firm with deep roots in Europe and offices in Naarden, the Netherlands, Munich, Germany, and Boston, USA. Forbion invests in innovative biotech companies, managing approximately €5 billion across multiple fund strategies covering all stages of (bio)pharmaceutical drug development. In addition to its human health focus, Forbion also invests in planetary health solutions through its BioEconomy strategy. The firm’s team of over 30 investment professionals has a strong track record, with more than 130 investments across 11 funds, resulting in numerous approved therapies and successful exits. Forbion is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and operates a joint venture with BGV for seed and early-stage investments in the Benelux and Germany regions.

About Forbion BioEconomy Fund

The Forbion BioEconomy Fund is Forbion’s dedicated investment platform at the intersection of biotechnology and planetary health. The Forbion BioEconomy Fund focuses on innovative companies that leverage biotechnology to clean and feed the planet across four sectors: Food, Agriculture, Materials and Environmental Technologies. Under the leadership of General Partners Alexander Hoffmann and Joy Faucher, the Forbion BioEconomy Fund applies Forbion’s deep biotech expertise to technologies that combine measurable environmental impact with strong commercial potential.

