Jon Edwards, PhD, Appointed Partner

Jon Edwards, PhD, joins Forbion as Partner

Based in Boston, Edwards will help drive new investments and support portfolio companies across North America

NAARDEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbion, a leading life sciences venture capital firm with deep expertise in Europe, today announces the appointment of Jon Edwards, PhD, as Partner at its Boston office. Jon will leverage his extensive industry network and strategic expertise to source new opportunities and support existing portfolio companies, with a particular focus on the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Jon brings significant experience in building and scaling biotech companies. He previously served as Managing Partner at Bioqube Ventures, Managing Director at Red Tree Venture Capital, and was a Partner at Medicxi in London. Over his career he has led investments spanning company formation, syndicated deals, and late-stage crossover/IPO financings. Notable successes include Bicara Therapeutics, Impact Biomedicines (acquired by Celgene), Synthorx (acquired by Sanofi), Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Regeneron). Jon earned a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Biophysics from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and completed postdoctoral research at MIT.

“Our growing Boston team strengthens Forbion’s ability to support entrepreneurs and portfolio companies across our trans-Atlantic footprint,” said Managing Partner Martien van Osch. “Jon’s track record, spanning multiple major exits and Nasdaq IPOs speaks for itself. We are delighted to welcome him to the partnership.”

“I’m thrilled to join Forbion at such an exciting time,” said Jon Edwards. “Forbion’s track record of supporting transformational science makes this a unique opportunity to partner with outstanding entrepreneurs and help build the next generation of leading biotech companies. I couldn't be more excited to join such a high calibre group of colleagues. Forbion has a fantastic reputation and I look forward to advancing our U.S. efforts with them.”

In Boston, Jon will work closely with co-founder and Managing Partner, Martien van Osch, and Principal, Regina Salvat, PhD. Established in June 2024, Forbion’s Boston office serves as a hub for Forbion’s US operations, enabling close collaboration with portfolio companies and access to a vibrant biotech ecosystem.

