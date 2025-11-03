ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Oct-25 39,856 €907.51 €36,169,766 28-Oct-25 39,890 €906.74 €36,169,942 29-Oct-25 39,349 €919.20 €36,169,404 30-Oct-25 38,889 €930.08 €36,170,029 31-Oct-25 39,045 €926.37 €36,170,085

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

