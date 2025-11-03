NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Emerging Junior with High-Quality Mill, Mineral Project

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Pivoting from Exploration to Production: Mining's Moment," featuring LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF).

Mining companies that hold operating or near-operating assets, particularly in safe jurisdictions, are especially attractive. They can offer leverage to the underlying metal price, while also offering tangible asset value such as a permitted mill or producing mine. That scenario is less speculative than pure exploration and more scalable than simply holding bullion. Within this context, LaFleur’s business model, owning both a high-quality mill and a mineral deposit in a prolific gold district, becomes salient.

LaFleur Minerals controls two critical production pillars: a fully permitted, refurbished gold mill and a mineral project within Canada’s most prolific gold-producing region. That dual ownership and integration advantage is rare among juniors. As many peers remain stuck in permitting or exploration phases, LaFleur is positioned ahead of the curve. This progression into the production phase offers both the potential for upside and the relative stability of turning assets into economics.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d’Or, Québec. The company’s mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on its resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project now spans over 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals’ fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

Qualified Person Statement: All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

