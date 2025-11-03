Aurora Mobile Brings EngageLab and GPTBots.ai to DXPO Fukuoka 2025, Accelerating Digital Transformation for Japanese Enterprises

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, recently showcased its flagship platforms, EngageLab and GPTBots.ai, at DXPO Fukuoka 2025 (October 10–11), Japan’s premier Sales & Marketing Digital Transformation Expo held at Marine Messe Fukuoka. The Company demonstrated how its innovative solutions help Japanese enterprises enhance efficiency, customer engagement, and operational excellence.

DXPO Fukuoka 2025 gathers influential decision-makers from a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, IT, healthcare, real estate, finance, logistics, retail, and more. Throughout the event, Aurora Mobile’s booth became a focal point for business leaders seeking practical strategies to leverage AI and automation for both customer-facing and internal operations.

Attendees shared a common goal: to harness AI and automation for smarter customer engagement, streamlined operations, and measurable business outcomes. Many expressed a strong interest in deploying multi-channel marketing automation, intelligent customer service agents, and AI-powered knowledge management to address their unique business challenges - whether it be optimizing sales support, enhancing customer experience, streamlining multilingual communication, improving internal knowledge management, or accelerating workflow efficiency.

EngageLab’s full customer lifecycle, omni-channel marketing automation capabilities and GPTBots.ai’s enterprise-grade AI agent builder received significant attention for their ability to address these challenges. Live demonstrations illustrated how EngageLab enables businesses to orchestrate personalized, data-driven campaigns across channels such as AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp. Meanwhile, GPTBots.ai stood out for its advanced multi-agent architecture, allowing organizations to deploy intelligent agents for customer support, multilingual communication, contract management, knowledge retrieval, and automated process integration - all without complex coding.

"Japanese enterprises are increasingly focused on harnessing AI not just for external engagement, but to fundamentally enhance internal efficiency - whether through smarter knowledge retrieval, integrating disparate systems, or automating complex workflows," said Shane Ding, Japan Country Manager at Aurora Mobile. "At DXPO Fukuoka, we engaged in in-depth discussions with leaders from manufacturing, IT, real estate, hospitality, and more. Their feedback reinforced that EngageLab and GPTBots.ai are uniquely equipped to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative digital transformation tailored to Japan’s evolving business landscape."

Aurora Mobile remains dedicated to supporting Japanese enterprises with advanced technology, local expertise, and a customer-centric approach. The company will continue to invest in R&D and local partnerships to help businesses unlock new levels of efficiency, growth, and customer satisfaction.

For more information about EngageLab and GPTBots.ai, please visit www.engagelab.com and www.gptbots.ai .

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

