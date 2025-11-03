ECGI Holdings Signs Binding $30 Million LOI to Acquire Licensed Mortgage Lender RezyFi

Acquisition marks ECGI's entry into the FinTech sector, laying the foundation for AI-driven and blockchain-enabled mortgage innovation.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) today announces the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire RezyFi Inc., a mortgage lender licensed in 29 states, in a stock-for-stock deal valued at approximately $30 million.

Under the terms of the LOI, ECGI will acquire 100% of RezyFi's outstanding equity through the issuance of preferred shares in a non-cash transaction designed to preserve shareholder value. Following the completion of due diligence and execution of definitive agreements, RezyFi will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ECGI Holdings.

The acquisition marks ECGI's strategic move into the financial technology sector. The combined entity will leverage AI-driven loan processing and blockchain-enabled fractional mortgage investing to streamline lending operations, enhance efficiency, and democratize access to mortgage-backed investments. Together, ECGI and RezyFi aim to create a next-generation mortgage platform that blends institutional-grade compliance with cutting-edge digital finance infrastructure.

As one of the first companies aiming to tokenize mortgage loans on a compliant, institutionally aligned platform, ECGI and RezyFi intend to create new opportunities for investors to access real estate-backed yield products traditionally reserved for large financial institutions.

"This acquisition positions ECGI to bridge the gap between traditional mortgage lending and next-generation financial technology," said Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings, Inc. "We see tremendous potential in combining RezyFi's nationwide licensing and operational infrastructure with our expertise in capital markets and technology. This marks a transformative step toward redefining how mortgages are originated, financed, and traded."

John Vu, CEO of RezyFi Inc., added: "Joining ECGI will accelerate our evolution into a technology-driven mortgage platform. We're excited to collaborate on implementing AI and blockchain solutions that make lending faster, smarter, and more accessible for investors and borrowers alike."

ECGI will share additional updates on the technology integration roadmap in upcoming releases, including the onboarding of specialized AI and blockchain development teams. These initiatives are expected to unlock new revenue streams, expand ECGI's presence in the multi-trillion-dollar mortgage market , and position the Company as an emerging leader in FinTech innovation.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I ; TCA Venture Group ; AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

