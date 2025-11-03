CAITEC under China Ministry of Commerce and Chaoyang District Bureau of Commerce Delegation Visits Global Mofy to Discuss “Fifteenth Five-Year Plan” E-Commerce Agenda

BEIJING, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that representatives from the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce (“CAITEC”) and the Commercial Circulation Promotion Division of the Chaoyang District Bureau of Commerce visited the Company’s Beijing headquarters to conduct a research visit and roundtable discussion focused on e-commerce development planning and high-quality development consulting under China’s Fifteenth Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) for Economic and Social Development of the People's Republic of China (“The Fifteenth Five-Year Plan”).

During the meeting, Global Mofy briefed the delegation on its progress during the Fourteenth Five-Year period, including the build-out of its high-precision 3D digital asset library and virtual content production pipeline. The Company demonstrated how its Mofy Lab standardizes workflow and multi-channel distribution to support core e-commerce use cases such as product digitization and visualization, marketing asset generation, short-form video, and live-commerce operations. Global Mofy also shared proposals for the Fifteenth Five-Year period, focusing on setting measurable targets and building industry templates that standardize specifications and provide starter kits across priority areas aligned with national policy and near-term applications. These measures are backed by rigorous post-implementation reviews to shorten time to production and enhance quality stability.

The discussions helped align policy research with enterprise practices around high-quality e-commerce development, cultural and tourism digitization, and related application scenarios. Global Mofy will further refine collaboration mechanisms and a joint roadmap with the relevant parties, strengthen standardized delivery and asset reuse capabilities toward replicable, scalable solutions with steadily increasing certainty at larger deployment.

“Looking back at the Fourteenth Five-Year period, two lessons stand out,” said Ms. Wenjun Jiang, President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Global Mofy. “First, high-quality digital assets determine expressive power and reuse efficiency; second, standardized production pipelines determine delivery certainty and cost structure. We have largely completed the shift from one-off projects to asset operations and process-driven delivery. Looking ahead to the Fifteenth Five-Year Plan period, we plan to deepen our work in cultural and tourism digitization, public cultural services, e-commerce content and brand communication. We will refine metrics and industry templates, continue to enhance the coordination between Mofy Lab and our Gausspeed toolchain, and convert practical cases into replicable, widely deployable project portfolios—advancing at a steady pace toward scaled adoption and resilient, long-term value creation.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com