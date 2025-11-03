Vatica Health has merged with Cozeva, expanding leadership in value-based care enablement

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vatica Health (“Vatica”), a Frazier Healthcare portfolio company and leader in provider-centric, prospective risk adjustment and clinical quality solutions, is pleased to announce the closing of its merger with Cozeva, a premier SaaS platform for value-based care enablement focused on quality of care, population health management, and payer-provider collaboration. This strategic combination brings together Vatica’s #1-rated Best in KLAS risk adjustment platform and Cozeva’s #1-rated Best in KLAS quality platform, accelerating their collective mission to improve outcomes and advance value-based care enablement across the healthcare ecosystem.

"This merger marks a significant milestone in Vatica’s commitment to empower providers and health plans with advanced, integrated solutions for risk adjustment and quality,” said Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Vatica. “Vatica and Cozeva bring together people, process, and technology to help payers and providers optimize patient and financial outcomes at the point of care. Together, we now offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to meet the unique needs of providers, including technology solutions, data and analytics, payer interoperability, and clinical services.”

Vatica’s point of care solution drives outcomes through its high-touch clinical enablement services that support accurate documentation, coding, and risk adjustment. Combined with Cozeva’s comprehensive SaaS platform, which was purpose-built to unify disparate data sources, streamline population health management, and drive provider adoption, the combined entity will meet providers where they are, while empowering risk-bearing entities to drive measurable improvements in value-based care performance.

“Cozeva was founded to enable payers and providers with the most comprehensive operating system for value-based care,” said Khanh Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of Cozeva. “By joining Vatica, we are extending that platform beyond technology – uniting actionable data, advanced analytics, and clinical services into a single, integrated solution that delivers better quality of care for members while driving sustainable performance for our customers.”

“The combination aligns squarely with our vision for Vatica’s continued evolution in driving measurable results for customers by engaging members and providers where it matters most – at the point of care,” said Ryan Lucero, Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners. “The partnership will strengthen the continued advancement of healthcare from volume to value by equipping payers and providers with actionable insights, more personalized care for their patients, and services that improve total outcomes.”

TripleTree served as exclusive financial advisor to Cozeva, and William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to Vatica. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Cozeva

Cozeva is a healthcare technology company delivering a single, unified platform for value-based care. Built to serve both payers and providers, Cozeva integrates real-time data exchange, quality performance, and risk adjustment into everyday clinical workflows. The platform is NCQA-certified, HITRUST-certified, 2025 Best in KLAS recognized, and designed for interoperability, equity, and regulatory readiness. Cozeva is an Applied Research Works, Inc. company. Learn more at https://corp.cozeva.com/.

About Vatica

Founded in 2011, Vatica Health is the #1 ranked risk adjustment solution for health plans and health systems. By pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge technology at the point of care, Vatica increases patient engagement and wellness, improves coding accuracy and completeness, identifies and closes gaps in care and enhances communication and collaboration between providers and health plans. The company’s unique solution helps providers, health plans and patients achieve better outcomes together. Vatica Health is trusted by many of the leading health plans and thousands of providers nationwide. More information can be found here.

