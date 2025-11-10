Vatica Health earns consistent high performer award 

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vatica Health, the leader in provider-centric risk adjustment and clinical quality solutions, has earned the distinction of being named a 2025 Consistent High Performer from KLAS Research.

Consistent High Performers 2025 is a new report from KLAS that identifies companies delivering exceptional client satisfaction and performance over a longer period of time. While the annual Best in KLAS® report draws from client data collected over the prior 12-18 months, the new report analyzes performance on a three-year rolling basis.

Criteria included how the companies were rated across KLAS’ customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value. The report also draws from surveys of the consistent high performers who shared nearly identical best practices for maintaining high client customer satisfaction.

KLAS issued the new report to help healthcare organizations identify future partners and prompt other HIT vendors to implement these best practices.

For three years in a row (December 2021 – December 2024), Vatica has been fully rated and has had an overall performance score of 90+ on a 100-point scale, based on feedback from customers. Vatica is the only company in the risk and quality category recognized as a Consistent High Performer.

“We are honored to receive this new recognition from KLAS,” said Whitney Chernoff, Vatica’s executive vice president of customer success. “This distinction validates the consistent high level of service the Vatica team provides to produce better results for health plans, providers and patients. We’re deeply grateful to our clients for their ongoing collaboration and partnership.”



This recognition reinforces Vatica’s commitment to delivering innovative, provider-centric solutions that drive superior clinical and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem.

Details on the KLAS Consistent High Performers 2025 report can be found here.

About Vatica Health

Founded in 2011, Vatica Health is the #1 ranked risk adjustment and quality of care solution for health plans and health systems. By pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge technology at the point of care, Vatica increases patient engagement and wellness, improves coding accuracy and completeness, identifies and closes gaps in care and enhances communication and collaboration between providers and health plans. The company’s unique solution helps providers, health plans and patients achieve better outcomes, together. Vatica Health is trusted by many of the leading health plans and thousands of providers nationwide. More information can be found here.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of KLAS research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with payers and providers in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

