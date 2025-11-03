BTCS to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, today announced that management will be participating in the following November 2025 investor conferences.

Blockchain Futurist

Dates: November 5-6, 2025

Location: DAER + The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel & Casino, Miami, FL

Cantor Crypto Conference

Dates: November 10-12, 2025

Location: The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Miami, FL

The Premier On-Chain Yield & Staking Conference

Dates: November 15-16, 2025

Location: Sheraton Buenos Aires Hotel & Convention Center, Buenos Aires, Argentina

EthStaker’s Staking Gathering

Date: November 18, 2025

Location: Malba - Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference

Dates: November 19-20, 2025

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Palm Beach, FL

Devconnect ARG

Dates: November 17-22, 2025

Location: La Rural, Buenos Aires, Argentina

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with BTCS's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications

About BTCS Inc.

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the “Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and ETH accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking) and Builder+ (block building), BTCS offers one of the most sophisticated opportunities for leveraged ETH exposure, driven by scalable revenue generation and a yield-focused ETH accumulation strategy. Discover how BTCS offers operational and financial leveraged exposure to Ethereum through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

