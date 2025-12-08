BTCS to Host Virtual Fireside Chat on December 16th

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, today announced that it will host a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, will provide an update on the Company’s recent progress following the release of its Q3 2025 earnings. Mr. Allen plans to highlight BTCS’s Ethereum-first growth strategy, including the launch of its new Imperium business line, the expansion of its ETH holdings, and the steps the Company is taking to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Virtual Fireside Chat Details

Date: December 16, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Registration Link: Register Here

A Q&A session will take place at the end of the discussion, and a recording of the fireside chat will be available on the BTCS website following the event. Should you have any questions that were not covered, we welcome you to email them to BTCS@KCSA.com.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the “Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and ETH accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking), Builder+ (block building), and Imperium (DeFi activity), BTCS offers one of the most sophisticated opportunities for leveraged ETH exposure, driven by recurring on-chain revenue generation and a focused ETH accumulation strategy. Discover how BTCS offers operational and financial leveraged exposure to Ethereum through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

For more information, follow us on:

Investor Relations:

Charles Allen - CEO

X: @Charles_BTCS

Email: ir@btcs.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto - Managing Director

Email: BTCS@KCSA.com

Tel: (212) 896-1254