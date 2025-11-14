BTCS Reports Record Revenue for the Third Quarter 2025

Revenue Increases 568% Year-over-Year and 78% Sequentially to $4.94 Million

Q3 2025 Net Income Reaches $65.59 Million Driven by Ethereum Accumulation

ETH Holdings Increased to 70,322, Valued at $291.58 Million as of 9/30/25



Launched Imperium and Successfully Integrated Aave to Extend BTCS’ Ethereum-First Strategy into Decentralized Finance

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, today announced record revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3 2025”). The Company also released an updated investor presentation available at www.btcs.com/investors/.

“BTCS is defining the future of Ethereum infrastructure,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “Our 2025 third quarter financial results mark a pivotal milestone as we achieved record revenue, strong profitability, and meaningful progress in executing our Ethereum-first strategy. We raised more than $200 million, launched a share repurchase program, and significantly expanded our treasury holdings while maintaining a disciplined focus on shareholder value. The increase in ETH per share highlights the success of our capital-efficient model and integrated operations.”

2025 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Q3 2025 revenue of $4.94 million, up 568% YoY and up 78% QoQ.

Nine-month revenue for period ended September 30, 2025 was $9.40 million, up 437% YoY, exceeding full-year 2024 revenues by more than 2.3x.

Builder+ revenue was $3.36 million in Q3 2025, an increase of 34% QoQ and 730% YoY, driven by higher transaction volume, greater order flow, and technical optimizations across the Company’s block-building infrastructure.

Gross margins improved to 22% in Q3 2025 compared to (2.9%) in Q2 2025, reflecting early operating leverage from scaling activity and enhanced infrastructure efficiency.

Net income increased 1,590% QoQ to $65.59 million in Q3 2025, primarily driven by a $73.72 million increase in the fair value of crypto assets.

Net income for nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 reached $52.20 million, marking the most profitable nine-month period in Company history.





Mr. Allen added, “The launch of our third business unit, Imperium, marks a major step in our evolution as we expand into decentralized finance with a scalable, high-margin business that complements our Builder+ and NodeOps platforms. In addition, our integration of Aave with our DeFi and traditional finance strategies demonstrates our commitment to building an Ethereum-native ecosystem focused on innovation, scalability, and long-term sustainability. With a strong foundation and a clear strategic path forward, BTCS is positioned to be a leader in the Ethereum economy and deliver lasting value for our shareholders.”

Michael Prevoznik, Chief Financial Officer of BTCS, commented, “Our third quarter results highlight the strength and scalability of our business model. We achieved record revenue and profitability while expanding our ETH position to more than $290 million in value. The appreciation in Ethereum, combined with disciplined balance sheet management, drove significant unrealized gains and the strongest quarter in our history. By leveraging both traditional and decentralized financing tools, including our ATM program, ETH-backed borrowing, and convertible notes issued at above market conversion prices, we have built a flexible capital structure that supports growth, maintains shareholder alignment, and positions BTCS for long-term value creation.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 632% to $298.86 million in Q3 2025, up 681% year-to-date, reflecting substantial ETH accumulation.

ETH holdings increased to 70,322 ETH, up 380% from Q2 2025 and 676% year-to-date, valued at $291.58 million as of September 30, 2025.

Total liabilities were $73.45 million, primarily comprised of ETH-backed borrowing and convertible notes, as the Company strategically introduced leverage to amplify ETH exposure.

Common shares outstanding increased to 47.1 million, up 114% sequentially, a modest dilution relative to the Company’s 392% growth in market capitalization since the beginning of 2025.





Operational Update



BTCS successfully launched its new Imperium business line, expanding the Company’s blockchain operations into decentralized finance (DeFi). Through Imperium, BTCS deploys tokens into smart contract–based protocols to earn on-chain rewards. Imperium complements the Company’s Builder+ and NodeOps operations by adding what it believes will be a high-margin, scalable revenue stream that reinforces BTCS’s integrated position across the Ethereum infrastructure stack.

Additionally, the Company became the first public company to integrate Aave, a leading decentralized lending and borrowing protocol into its operations. This on-chain integration is designed to enable the Company to generate and pursue liquidity and scalable revenue growth without shareholder dilution, while maintaining control of its assets. The initiative aligns with BTCS’s Imperium DeFi operations and its broader DeFi/TradFi Flywheel strategy, which combines decentralized finance with traditional capital markets to enhance ETH accumulation, capital efficiency, and shareholder value.

BTCS is advancing its revenue growth strategy through integrations with leading Ethereum-focused platforms such as ETHGas and NuConstruct. These integrations are designed to unlock new, scalable revenue streams while deepening BTCS’s engagement across the Ethereum ecosystem. In parallel, the Company has strengthened partnerships with prominent industry participants including Figment, WonderFi, Angstrom, and MetaMask, further expanding its Ethereum-native capabilities and reinforcing its position as a leader in institutional-grade DeFi infrastructure.



Financial Discussion

During the third quarter of 2025, BTCS achieved record financial performance driven by disciplined execution of its Ethereum-first strategy and the continued scaling of its Builder+ and Imperium operations. Revenue increased 78% sequentially to $4.94 million, while gross margin improved to 22%, reflecting enhanced block-building efficiency and early contributions from DeFi revenue through Imperium. Net income reached $65.59 million, compared to a net loss of $9.04 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to $73.72 million in unrealized gains on Ethereum holdings as ETH appreciated sharply during the quarter.

Operationally, Builder+ accounted for approximately 68% of total quarterly revenue, with NodeOps contributing 17% and Imperium representing 15% in its first full quarter of contribution. Builder+ revenues rose 34% sequentially as BTCS expanded its share of block-building activity and improved efficiency across its infrastructure. The scaling of NodeOps and Imperium, both high-margin activities, supported margin expansion. As BTCS continues to optimize infrastructure utilization and integrate its growing ETH base into operations, the Company believes it is positioned for continued margin improvement.

ETH reached all-time highs of approximately $4,946 in late August before ending the quarter below $4,200, contributing to significant valuation gains on BTCS’s growing Ethereum position. The Company strategically utilized both traditional and decentralized financing mechanisms to expand ETH exposure, raising approximately $139 million through its ATM program, issuing convertible notes with conversion prices of $5.85 and $13.00, and growing ETH-backed DeFi borrowings to $56.5 million through Aave. These initiatives increased the Company’s Ethereum holdings by 55,663 from the prior quarter, representing a 124% increase in ETH per common share (x 1,000), from 0.68 to 1.49 for Q3 2025.

BTCS made history as the first public company to issue both a dividend and a loyalty reward in Ethereum, providing shareholders who lock up their shares with direct, blockchain-based payouts. Since announcing the Bividend on August 18, 2025, short interest has declined sharply, falling from a high of approximately 5.56 million shares (≈ 13% of float) on August 15, 2025, to just 953,000 shares (≈ 2% of float) as of October 15, 2025, according to FINRA data. Complementing this, BTCS launched a $50 million share repurchase program, repurchasing approximately $4 million of common stock at an average price of $4.50 per share, roughly 15% below the average price of shares sold under its ATM program and reducing total shares outstanding by roughly 3%. Together, the Bividend and share repurchase initiatives represent decisive actions aimed at combating short-selling activity, tightening the public float, and enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (“BTCS” or the “Company”), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and ETH accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking), Builder+ (block building), and Imperium (DeFi activity), BTCS offers one of the most sophisticated opportunities for leveraged ETH exposure, driven by recurring on-chain revenue generation and a focused ETH accumulation strategy. Discover how BTCS offers operational and financial leveraged exposure to Ethereum through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding providing value to our shareholders, growth (including revenue growth), long-term value creation, expected results from Imperium, and improving margins. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, volatility in the market price for ETH, competition, unexpected issues with Builder+, and other technological implementations, cybersecurity risks, smart contract vulnerabilities, counterparty risks in DeFi protocols and potential loss of Digital Assets, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information follow us on:

X: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

Investor Relations:

Charles Allen – CEO

X: @Charles_BTCS

Email: ir@btcs.com



KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto – Managing Director

Email: BTCS@KCSA.com

Tel: (212) 896-1254





Financials

The tables below are derived from the Company’s financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

BTCS Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,486,051 $ 1,977,778 Stablecoins 331,633 39,545 Crypto assets - treasury 2,304,873 646,539 Crypto assets - DeFi 161,703,903 - Crypto assets - staked 129,171,906 35,410,144 Non-fungible tokens 191,256 - Prepaid expenses 154,702 63,934 Total current assets 298,344,324 38,137,940 Other assets: Investments, at value (Cost $500,000) 500,000 100,000 Property and equipment, net 11,028 7,449 Total other assets 511,028 107,449 Total Assets $ 298,855,352 $ 38,245,389 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 86,835 $ 70,444 Accrued compensation 1,051,624 3,907,091 Accrued interest 681,173 - Loans payable - DeFi protocol 56,500,000 - Dividends payable 3,175,921 - Warrant liabilities 855,713 267,900 Total current liabilities 62,351,266 4,245,435 Non-current liabilities: Convertible notes payable, net $ 11,099,589 $ - Total non-current liabilities 11,099,589 - Total liabilities 73,450,855 4,245,435 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized, of which: Series V Preferred Stock; 15,671,405 and 15,033,231 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively $ 1,975,701 $ 2,646,314 Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share; 975,000,000 shares authorized; 47,075,189 and 18,717,743 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 47,075 18,718 Additional paid-in capital 311,128,354 171,283,199 Accumulated deficit (87,746,633 ) (139,948,277 ) Total stockholders’ equity 225,404,497 33,999,954 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 298,855,352 $ 38,245,389





BTCS Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Blockchain infrastructure revenues $ 4,215,224 $ 739,157 $ 8,676,357 $ 1,751,735 DeFi revenues 723,279 - 726,843 - Total revenues 4,938,503 739,157 9,403,200 1,751,735 Cost of revenues Blockchain infrastructure costs 3,843,634 543,308 8,265,426 872,781 DeFi costs 6,916 - 6,916 - Total cost of revenues 3,850,550 543,308 8,272,342 872,781 Gross profit 1,087,953 195,849 1,130,858 878,954 Operating expenses: Professional fees 887,200 70,434 1,461,026 486,708 General and administrative 610,568 516,492 1,254,770 1,126,773 Compensation and related expenses 763,804 942,860 2,245,406 2,274,130 Research and development 145,592 213,332 548,386 523,658 Marketing 256,165 55,611 524,198 141,690 Realized (gains) losses on crypto asset transactions 4,407,773 121,964 8,567,681 (176,050 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,731 - 8,731 - Total operating expenses 7,079,833 1,920,693 14,610,198 4,376,909 Other income (expenses): Interest income - - - - Interest expense (1,496,529 ) - (1,718,423 ) - Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of crypto assets 73,724,881 (7,396,380 ) 67,987,220 (237,052 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (647,663 ) 53,437 (587,813 ) 195,937 Other income - 28,000 - 28,000 Total other income (expenses) 71,580,689 (7,314,943 ) 65,680,984 (13,115 ) Net income (loss) $ 65,588,809 $ (9,039,787 ) $ 52,201,644 $ (3,511,070 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 1.48 $ (0.56 ) $ 1.83 $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ 1.30 $ (0.56 ) $ 1.48 $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock used to compute net income per share: Basic 44,233,030 16,158,032 28,575,472 15,870,343 Diluted 50,298,201 16,158,032 35,223,608 15,870,343





BTCS Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net cash flows used in operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 52,201,644 $ (3,511,070 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: - Depreciation expense 2,693 4,475 Stock-based compensation 3,850,662 1,887,800 Blockchain infrastructure revenue (8,676,357 ) (1,751,735 ) DeFi revenue (726,843 ) - Builder payments (non-cash) 8,115,551 615,035 Blockchain network fees (non-cash) 10,050 - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 587,813 (195,937 ) Purchase of non-productive crypto assets (191,256 ) - Amortization on debt discount and issuance costs 754,394 - Realized losses on crypto assets transactions 8,567,681 (176,050 ) Change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of crypto assets (67,987,220 ) 237,052 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Stablecoins (292,088 ) (19,353 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (90,768 ) (322,287 ) Receivable for capital shares sold - 291,440 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,391 211,769 Accrued compensation (2,855,467 ) 340,555 Accrued interest 681,173 - Net cash used in operating activities (6,031,947 ) (2,388,306 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of productive crypto assets for validating (199,858,288 ) (31,300 ) Sale of productive crypto assets 3,431,427 562,405 Purchase of investments (400,000 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (8,022 ) - Sale of property and equipment 1,750 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (196,833,133 ) 531,105 Cash flow from financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance common stock/ At-the-market offering 135,160,842 653,340 Payments for shares repurchased (3,000,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net 16,843,500 - Proceeds from Defi borrowing 57,947,000 - Payments to Defi borrowing (1,447,000 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs (130,989 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 205,373,353 653,340 Net (decrease)/increase in cash 2,508,273 (1,203,861 ) Cash, beginning of period 1,977,778 1,458,327 Cash, end of period $ 4,486,051 $ 254,466 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Series V Preferred Stock Distribution $ 180,688 $ - Cash paid for interest $ 300,392 $ - Non-cash discount on convertible notes $ 1,017,026 $ - Extinguishment of USDT-denominated debt via on-chain protocol $ 1,500,000 $ - Issuance of GHO-denominated debt via on-chain protocol $ (1,500,000 ) $ - Issuance of common stock upon non-cash exercise of warrants and stock options $ 8,134,516 $ -



