Phunware Unveils New White Paper Demonstrating $2M+ Annual Revenue Opportunity for Hospitality Leaders

Paper Details Five Key Levers Driving the Transformation to Unlocking the Full Value of a Property While Creating Extraordinary Guest Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), today announced the release of its latest white paper, "From Browsing to Booking and Back Again”, outlining a transformative strategy for the hospitality industry to increase ancillary revenue and elevate guest experiences through intelligent digital engagement.

The white paper highlights that 35% of guest spending takes place after check-in, representing an untapped $2+ million annual revenue opportunity for a 200-room property at 60% occupancy.

By transforming a property's static printed or electronic brochure into an interactive digital map with a real-time, always available concierge, resorts can capture attention at the moments that build loyalty and drive spending behavior. Properties now have the ability to unlock new revenue streams, optimize operations, and deliver frictionless experiences that build long-term loyalty.

"Hospitality has entered a new era where technology isn’t just an enhancement - it’s the foundation for unlocking the full value of a property while creating extraordinary guest experiences," said Jeremy Krol, Interim CEO of Phunware. "Our research shows that by meeting guests in the moments that matter, properties can dramatically increase engagement, satisfaction, and revenue - while gaining a sustainable competitive edge."

The white paper details five key levers driving this transformation: capturing guest attention on-site, unlocking post-check-in revenue, deploying precision engagement, increasing operational efficiency, and positioning properties for market leadership.

Download the full white paper here.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through new generative AI products and product enhancements which are in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and focus on serving its enterprise customers and partners.

For more information on Phunware, please visit www.phunware.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware uses forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

PHUN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us