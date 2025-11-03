Howard University Announces Historic $80 Million Unrestricted Gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Advance Access and Excellence

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard University announced today a transformative $80 million in unrestricted giving from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking one of the largest single contributions in the University’s history. The gifts include $63 million to Howard University and $17 million to the Howard University College of Medicine, both unrestricted, providing the institution with flexible resources to advance strategic priorities and sustain access and opportunities for students who look to Howard as a beacon of excellence, truth and service.

“On behalf of the entire Howard University community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Ms. MacKenzie Scott for her extraordinary generosity and steadfast belief in Howard University’s mission, demonstrated global impact, and unparalleled legacy of educating, inspiring, and empowering generations of leaders,” said Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS, interim president and president emeritus of Howard University. Underscoring the impact of this gift, Dr. Frederick added, “This historic investment will not only help maintain our current momentum, but will help support essential student aid, advance infrastructure improvements, and build a reserve fund to further sustain operational continuity, student success, academic excellence, and research innovation.”

This support comes at an opportune time as the federal government shutdown has delayed annual federal appropriations that Howard receives to support student success, academic programs, research, and operations at the University and Howard University Hospital.

Ms. Scott’s latest contribution builds on her previous gifts to Howard University and the College of Medicine, reaffirming her continued investment in the University’s mission and legacy of educating and developing generations of Howard medical students, health professionals, researchers, scholars, and leaders across every sector. “We are profoundly grateful to Ms. Scott for her continued belief in the mission and impact of the Howard University College of Medicine,” said Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP, dean and senior vice president of Health Affairs of Howard University College of Medicine.



“This $17 million unrestricted gift will help accelerate the expansion of our new Academic Medical Center, which will enhance our ability to train future generations of physicians and health professionals while improving access to quality care for the patients and communities we serve. Ms. Scott’s generosity will have a lasting impact on medical education, research, and health equity.”

A former student of Howard alumna and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison, Ms. Scott has made prior historic philanthropic contributions to the University and College of Medicine that have strengthened institutional capacity, expanded student support, and fueled innovation in teaching and research. This new $80 million contribution deepens that partnership and reaffirms Howard’s role as a national leader in higher education, health sciences, and social impact.

About Howard University

Howard University, established in 1867, is a leading private research university based in Washington, D.C. Howard’s 14 schools and colleges offer 140 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs and lead the nation in producing African Americans with professional doctoral degrees. Howard is the top-ranked historically Black college or university according to Forbes and LinkedIn, the only HBCU with an R1 research institution designation, and the only HBCU ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 National Universities. Renowned for its esteemed faculty, high achieving students, and commitment to excellence, leadership, truth and service, Howard produces distinguished alumni across all sectors, which have included the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice and the first woman U.S. vice president; a Nobel Prize laureate; Schwarzman, Marshall, Rhodes and Truman Scholars; prestigious fellows; and over 170 Fulbright recipients. Learn more at www.howard.edu.

