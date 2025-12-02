Howard University Receives $10M Gift from Lilly Endowment to Support Efforts to Advance Over 155 Years of Black Theological Education

Washington, D.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard University has received a grant of $10 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative. The funding will help the University’s School of Divinity launch Wisdom Keepers, Hope Seekers (WKHS) — a groundbreaking alliance to solve critical challenges and transform pastoral leadership development by uniting seven historically Black theological institutions (HBTIs), including the Hampton University School of Religion, Hood Theological Seminary, Interdenominational Theological Center, Payne Theological Seminary, Virginia Union University Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, and Shaw University School of Divinity.

The WKHS program will foster the establishment of Leadership Laboratories, which connect HBCU undergraduates and Christian leaders to theological education opportunities. In addition, the grant will help provide resources that meet the cutting-edge needs of 21st century ministry, including digital proficiency, financial literacy, and wellness practices. The funding will also enable the creation of an inaugural interinstitutional endowment among HBTIs to support scholarships, shared faculty expertise, and coordinated educational pathways to reduce the $54,000 average student debt burden for students at the institutions.

“Howard University is profoundly grateful to Lilly Endowment for this transformational investment in Black theological education, our School of Divinity, and sister historically Black theological institutions through the Wisdom Keepers, Hope Seekers initiative,” said Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS, Howard University’s interim president, president emeritus, and Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery. “As the only historically Black theological institution situated within an R1 research university, Howard is uniquely positioned to combine rigorous scholarship, innovative inquiry, and deep spiritual grounding in service to humanity. This generous support strengthens our capacity to prepare the next generation of pastoral leaders to meet the demands of modern ministry and further secure the vitality of Black theological institutions.”

The grant to Howard University is one of 45 approved in this competitive round of funding to support theological schools leading large-scale collaborations with other seminaries, colleges and universities, and other church-related organizations.

“Gone must be the days when Black theological schools had to compete for financial resources and students,” said Kenyatta R. Gilbert, Ph.D., dean of the School of Divinity, Howard University. “The WKHS asset-based collaborative design envisions a future that celebrates the distinctiveness of each school, aligned by a common mission to strengthen the ecosystem for Black theological education, one culturally distinct but replicable across racial-ethnic demographical lines. Receiving sponsorship to further our mission of leading with head and heart, advancing excellence in Black theological education, and building beloved community together is an injection of hope for Black churches and communities in these unsettling times.”

Lilly Endowment launched the Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative in 2021. Since then, it has provided grants totaling more than $700 million to support 163 theological schools in efforts to strengthen their own educational and financial capacities and to assist 61 schools in developing large-scale collaborative endeavors.

