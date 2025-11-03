SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its NAV for October 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As at the end of October 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox decreased to EUR 44,897,707, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 45,276,142 at the end of September 2025.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.0725, from EUR 1.0815 at the end of September 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) decreased to 3.09%, compared to previously announced IRR of 3.41% at the end of September 2025.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/