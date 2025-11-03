Claude can now run instant research with GWI

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWI, the global insights company, has announced a new integration with Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude. Starting today, users of GWI can access real, reliable insights grounded in human truth, all without leaving their chat with Claude. The integration between GWI and Anthropic comes as demand for reliable data to feed AI grows, with GWI users now able to access representative, bias-checked audience data all within their AI chatbot.

By connecting its Model Context Protocol (MCP) with Claude, GWI is cutting down the time it takes to gather insights and bringing trustworthy data directly into the AI tools people use every day. Instead of relying on scraped data or outdated information, Claude can now instantly generate outputs backed by real human understanding, with every answer a true representation of how people think, feel, and behave.

“We’ve reached a critical moment where AI needs a human-grounded truth source to stay useful and trustworthy for consumers,” said Misha Williams, Chief Operating Officer at GWI. “This integration with GWI gives Claude something no other chatbot has: direct access to real opinions, behaviors, and beliefs from people in the US and globally. Now, whether you’re a marketer, strategist, product leader, or anyone in between, you can get the kind of reliable, nuanced insight that makes AI outputs not just faster, but genuinely smarter.

GWI data shows that 85% of professionals now use AI, with more than half doing so regularly. As adoption accelerates, the quality of data driving these tools is critical. With GWI’s data - representative of 3 billion consumers across more than 50 markets - AI agents will now have a trusted foundation of real data from real people.

This announcement builds on GWI’s growing momentum in powering human-centric AI. In September, GWI launched its Spark API and new partnerships with Waldo and Serviceplan Group, bringing real human data into tools people already rely on.

Upcoming integrations with Salesforce and ChatGPT will extend this mission, embedding real human understanding into the AI tools used by millions.

For more, visit https://www.gwi.com/platform/mcp .

About GWI

GWI is the global insights company that provides the human truth to AI, helping businesses make smarter decisions with data from real people. Available on-demand, with survey data representing the views, behaviors and interests of 3 billion people across 50+ countries. GWI is the go-to for sales teams, marketers, advertisers, researchers and decision-makers in customer-centric companies.

