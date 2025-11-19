GWI’s Global Fan Study Finds 40% of U.S. Fans Cheer for More Than One Team — Redefining Loyalty Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

- With Data Spanning 50+ Markets, GWI Maps How Modern Fans Engage, Spend, and Celebrate Online, Offline, and Everywhere in Between -



NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWI , a global insights company, launched Meet the Fans , the first installment in its multi-phase Global Fan Study, exploring the evolving dynamics of fandom ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — the largest tournament in history, spanning three host nations, 16 cities, and 48 teams. Drawing on GWI’s proprietary global datasets — including GWI Core, Zeitgeist, and dedicated recontact studies — Meet the Fans delivers an in-depth, data-driven view of how supporters around the world engage, spend, and celebrate both online and in real life.

The study identifies six distinct World Cup fan segments, illustrating how passion, play, and identity intersect across global audiences. Early findings reveal a new kind of fandom — one defined by layered allegiances and cultural connection — with 40% of U.S. patriotic fans supporting more than one national team, effectively doubling the touchpoints for engagement. Additional highlights below:

True Fans, True Gamers – These are passionate football supporters who extend the World Cup experience into digital arenas like gaming and esports. 69% of this group game multiple times a week, keeping tournament energy alive through EA Sports FC and other titles.

– These are passionate football supporters who extend the World Cup experience into digital arenas like gaming and esports. 69% of this group game multiple times a week, keeping tournament energy alive through EA Sports FC and other titles. Flag Flyers – Highly patriotic consumers who see the World Cup as cultural validation and express that through premium purchases. 93% say it’s important for their country to be recognized on the global sporting stage, and they’re more likely to buy official merchandise.

– Highly patriotic consumers who see the World Cup as cultural validation and express that through premium purchases. 93% say it’s important for their country to be recognized on the global sporting stage, and they’re more likely to buy official merchandise. On-the-Go Fans – Digitally connected travelers who follow the World Cup on their own terms — via social highlights, not live broadcasts. 62% are more likely to take 3–4 international trips per year, making them ideal for travel tie-ins and mobile-first engagement.

– Digitally connected travelers who follow the World Cup on their own terms — via social highlights, not live broadcasts. 62% are more likely to take 3–4 international trips per year, making them ideal for travel tie-ins and mobile-first engagement. Side-Stage Spectators – Culturally curious viewers who treat the World Cup as a global event rather than a match-by-match commitment. They’re 28% more likely to second-screen and 23% more likely to look up related info while watching.

– Culturally curious viewers who treat the World Cup as a global event rather than a match-by-match commitment. They’re 28% more likely to second-screen and 23% more likely to look up related info while watching. Alternative Sports Loyalists – Passionate sports fans who’ll skip the World Cup but stay deeply engaged elsewhere. In the U.S., 23% say they won’t tune in — creating a unique window for brands to reach audiences focused on the NFL, MLB, and other leagues.



“The Meet the Fans report is one of our most in-depth explorations of fandom to date,” said Misha Williams, Chief Operating Officer at GWI. “The 2026 FIFA World Cup isn’t just a sporting event, it’s a global stage for culture, creativity, and commerce. For brands, that means unprecedented opportunities to connect with audiences in real time. Our data helps them understand not just who fans are, but what truly moves them — so they can show up with relevance, authenticity, and impact.”

Alongside Meet the Fans, GWI has released Global Sports Trends Shaping the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a trend-forward report revealing how fandom is evolving across key lifestyle and commercial behaviors:

Social-first viewing: 74% of sports fans use social media to watch or follow sports; Gen Z toggles across five platforms daily.

74% of sports fans use social media to watch or follow sports; Gen Z toggles across five platforms daily. Sports tourism: 53% of fans now prioritize experiences over possessions; 41% are more travel-inclined than average.

53% of fans now prioritize experiences over possessions; 41% are more travel-inclined than average. Mindful celebration: 52% describe themselves as health-conscious, with 17% choosing non-alcoholic beer monthly.

52% describe themselves as health-conscious, with 17% choosing non-alcoholic beer monthly. Athlete-driven storytelling: 70% follow players or teams on social media; 48% expect brand partnerships to feel authentic.

70% follow players or teams on social media; 48% expect brand partnerships to feel authentic. Real-time fan commerce: 76% are more likely to order food via mobile during matches and 145% more likely to buy merchandise online.



This initiative marks the beginning of GWI’s long-term exploration of how the World Cup shapes culture, commerce, and connection worldwide. Drawing from its global datasets — including GWI Core, Zeitgeist, and recontact studies across travel, gaming, and sports — GWI will uncover the shifts redefining fandom in real time. The goal: to give brands and agencies an audience-first understanding of the people powering the passion behind 2026.

"The World Cup is a cultural engine — not just for fans, but for every brand that wants to move with them," said Misha Williams, Chief Operating Officer at GWI. "The scale, emotion, and diversity of this tournament unlock a rare opportunity: to meet people where they are, reflect what they care about, and turn moments of attention into long-term connection."

Together, these reports kick off GWI’s World Cup Intelligence Series — a rolling program that tracks how global fandom evolves leading up to 2026, uncovering the formats, mindsets, and cultural forces shaping the world’s biggest shared moment. With insights drawn from over 3 billion consumers across 50+ markets, GWI gives brands, agencies, and platforms the clarity to engage fans where they truly live — across screens, borders, and communities.

