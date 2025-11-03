Introducing Magic InBra™: Medela’s Lightest and Most Advanced Wearable Breast Pump in the U.S.

MCHENRY, Ill., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela , the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, today announced the U.S. launch of its Magic InBra™ breast pump, Medela’s first and most advanced in-bra wearable pump. Weighing just 7 ounces, Magic InBra™ is one of the lightest wearable pumps available today. Its ultra-slim, anatomically optimized design is based on 3D scans and ultrasound studies of lactating breasts – with no cords or tubes. It includes Medela’s clinically validated 105° breast shields for improved milk output and enhanced comfort and delivers research-based hospital performance, similar to Symphony® maintain pumping pattern, Medela’s flagship hospital-grade pump. Magic InBra sets new standards for efficient, gentle milk expression in a fully wearable form.

Setting the Magic InBra apart from other wearables on the market is Medela’s first-of-its-kind technology advancement – FluidFeel™ – which closely mimics natural breastfeeding conditions through an interplay of features. This includes:

warm milk circulation around the nipple for more natural feeding sensation

gentle latch mechanism that reduces nipple movement while maintaining optimal flow

advanced sensors that help adjust the vacuum levels and performance



Clinical research shows that a warm temperature around the nipple can positively impact milk output2,3,4, making this new technology a major breakthrough in both pumping efficiency and comfort for the mom.

“Magic InBra™ is the culmination of decades of research and listening closely to what moms want most in a wearable breast pump,” said Kelley Evans, EVP and Head of Commercial, Americas, at Medela. “By combining hospital-grade performance with unmatched comfort and convenience in a lightweight wearable, we’re empowering moms across the U.S. to pump on their terms whether at home, at work, or on the go without compromising milk output for the convenience of a wearable pump.”

Key features of the Magic InBra™ include:

Hospital-Grade Performance in a Wearable Pump: Modeled after Medela’s flagship Symphony® hospital pump, Magic InBra™ delivers clinically optimized suction patterns designed for effective and gentle milk expression in a wearable design.

Modeled after Medela’s flagship Symphony® hospital pump, Magic InBra™ delivers clinically optimized suction patterns designed for effective and gentle milk expression in a wearable design. Anatomical Fit with Clinically Proven Shields: Features Medela’s clinically validated 105° breast shields to improve fit and increase milk drainage by 11.8% 5 , based on 3D breast scans and ultrasound studies. A wider contact area below the nipple tunnel helps reduce localized pressure, enhancing comfort and tissue support.

Features Medela’s clinically validated 105° breast shields to improve fit and increase milk drainage by 11.8% , based on 3D breast scans and ultrasound studies. A wider contact area below the nipple tunnel helps reduce localized pressure, enhancing comfort and tissue support. Smart Sensor Technology: Automatically helps to adjust the vacuum performance in real-time based on milk flow, helping maintain a consistent vacuum while reducing leakage and discomfort. The pump also automatically switches between stimulation and expression modes to maximize milk output.

Automatically helps to adjust the vacuum performance in real-time based on milk flow, helping maintain a consistent vacuum while reducing leakage and discomfort. The pump also automatically switches between stimulation and expression modes to maximize milk output. Lightweight, Discreet & Easy to Use: At just 200g (7 oz), Magic InBra™ is among the lightest pumps in its class, with quiet operation, a leakproof profile, and tunnel illumination for nighttime use. The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 full sessions per charge, and parts are simple to assemble and clean for daily use.

At just 200g (7 oz), Magic InBra™ is among the lightest pumps in its class, with quiet operation, a leakproof profile, and tunnel illumination for nighttime use. The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 full sessions per charge, and parts are simple to assemble and clean for daily use. App-Connected for Personalization & Support: Seamlessly integrates with the Medela Family™ Pump Control app to start, pause, and adjust settings remotely, track milk volume, and access professional support.



With more than 60 years of research in breast physiology and infant feeding behavior, Medela’s Magic InBra™ reflects the brand’s commitment to utilizing scientific insights in its practical solutions to support and care for moms. The Magic InBra™ is now available across the U.S. through Amazon at a suggested retail price of $399.99.

For more information on Magic InBra™ and the science behind Medela's innovations, please visit medela.us .

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What makes Magic InBra™ different from other wearable breast pumps?

A: Magic InBra™ combines Medela’s hospital-grade performance with a slim, wearable design, and introduces FluidFeel Technology™, which includes warm milk circulation and smart suction adjustments, to enhance both comfort and milk output.

Q: Is this pump hands-free and discreet enough for daily use?

A: Yes, Magic InBra™ is designed to be fully hands-free, ultra-light (just 7 oz), and quiet. Its slim profile fits comfortably in most nursing bras, making it ideal for discreet pumping at home, work, or on-the-go.

Q: Can I use Magic InBra™ with the Medela Family™ app?

A: The pump connects to the Medela Family™ Pump Control app, allowing users to control pumping sessions remotely, track milk volume, set reminders, and access expert lactation resources.

Q: How many sessions can I get on a single charge?

A: A fully charged battery supports up to 8 complete pumping sessions, depending on usage and settings.

Q: What breast shield sizes does Magic InBra™ come with, and how do I know what size I need?

A: Both 21 mm and 24 mm breast shields are included with the purchase of your pump. Additional shield sizes are available to purchase in 18 mm and 27 mm. To optimize your pumping experience, milk flow and comfort it is important that you check your breast shield size. A guiding measure is visible in the Magic InBra™ breast shield tunnel.

Q: Are the parts easy to clean and dishwasher-safe?

A: Yes, all pump components that come in contact with milk are BPA-free and designed to be easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.

Q: Where can I buy Magic InBra™ in the U.S.?

A: It is available now at Amazon.com for $399.99.

Q: Is the Magic InBra™ covered by insurance?

A: Coverage may vary based on your insurance provider. Medela recommends checking with your plan directly or using the Medela Insurance Locator tool at medela.us to explore your options.

