Medela Expands Wearable Breast Pump Portfolio in Canada with Launch of Motion InBra™ and Melody InBra™

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela , the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, today announced the Canadian launch of two new wearable breast pumps: Motion InBra™, engineered for hospital-grade performance and all-day comfort, and Melody InBra™, designed for ultra-simple, reliable use at home or on the go. The new additions expand Medela’s wearable portfolio and give moms two distinct options to fit their lifestyle—whether they need more milk2 faster, or a quiet, discreet companion for everyday use.

“Every mom’s pumping needs are unique, and that’s why we developed two wearable options to support different journeys said Dr. Angela Lang, Global Director of Medical Affairs and Clinical Education at Medela. Melody InBra™ is designed for moms who primarily breastfeed and need occasional pumping, while Motion InBra™ provides the clinically proven performance required for frequent use. Our goal is to provide flexibility so moms can choose what best supports their lifestyle with the comfort performance, and freedom of an InBra.”

Motion InBra™: Where Performance Meets Everyday Comfort

Designed for every moment of motherhood, Motion InBra™ brings hospital-grade performance into a compact, wearable form. Backed by Medela’s 2-Phase Expression® Technology, it mimics a baby’s natural sucking rhythm for efficient, gentle milk expression. The anatomically designed 105° breast shield is shown to increase milk output by up to 11.8%2 while reducing compression for a more comfortable experience. Lightweight cups fit naturally into most nursing bras, making pumping feel like an effortless part of the day.

Key benefits of Motion InBra™ include:

More Milk, Faster : Clinically proven to increase milk output by 11.8% per session 2

: Clinically proven to increase milk output by 11.8% per session Plug-and-Play Simplicity : No app or pairing needed; intuitive four-button interface and LED timer

: No app or pairing needed; intuitive four-button interface and LED timer Comfort-Focused Design : 105° angled breast shield maximizes milk flow and minimizes compression

: 105° angled breast shield maximizes milk flow and minimizes compression Inclusive Sizing : Three insert sizes (15 mm, 18 mm, 21 mm) to fit over 95% of moms

: Three insert sizes (15 mm, 18 mm, 21 mm) to fit over 95% of moms Easy to Clean: Only three parts to wash (membrane, cup, breast shield, excluding optional inserts), plus a no-tip base and easy-pour spout to protect every drop



Melody InBra™: Simple, Comfortable, Everyday Confidence

For moms seeking a dependable, easy-to-use wearable, Melody InBra™ offers quiet, discreet comfort wherever the day goes. Its slim profile fits naturally under clothing, while ultra-soft silicone breast shields create a gentle seal – ideal for early postpartum, sensitive skin, or when combining pumping with breastfeeding. Melody InBra™ provides effective milk extraction with straightforward controls and a long-lasting battery, making it a reliable daily companion.

Key benefits include:

Slim and Discreet Design : Comfortable and fits easily under clothing for discreet pumping at home, work, or on the go

: Comfortable and fits easily under clothing for discreet pumping at home, work, or on the go Ultra-Soft Fit : Silicone breast shields adapt to your body and provide a snug, comfortable seal

: Silicone breast shields adapt to your body and provide a snug, comfortable seal Powerful Vacuum : With up to 300 mmHg and 9 adjustable levels, Melody InBra™ helps moms achieve optimal milk flow

: With up to 300 mmHg and 9 adjustable levels, Melody InBra™ helps moms achieve optimal milk flow Rechargeable All-Day Battery : Up to 2.5 hours of pumping or up to 10 sessions per charge.

: Up to 2.5 hours of pumping or up to 10 sessions per charge. Easy to Clean: Four parts to clean for maximum convenience



With this expanded wearable lineup, Medela continues to innovate with purpose – delivering trusted, science-backed solutions that adapt to real-life motherhood and support every mom’s unique breastfeeding journey.

For more information on the pumps and the science behind Medela's innovations, please visit medela.ca . Additional downloadable materials, including a factsheet, visual assets, and video content, are available via the Medela media portal.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients, and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What makes Motion InBra™ and Melody InBra™ different from other wearable pumps?

A: Both pumps are designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life, offering comfort, performance, and ease of use. Motion InBra™ delivers proven, hospital-grade performance with Medela’s 2-Phase Expression® Technology and a 105° breast shield shown to increase milk output by up to 11.8%. Melody InBra™ provides simple, reliable pumping with an ultra-soft silicone fit, a slim, discreet design, and just four parts to clean, ideal for moms seeking effortless, on-the-go comfort.

Q: How does the 2-Phase Expression® Technology help moms?

A: The technology mimics a baby’s natural suckling pattern, starting with a fast stimulation phase, then transitioning to a slower, deeper expression phase. This supports efficient, gentle milk flow.

Q: Where can I buy these products in Canada?

A: Both Melody InBra™ and Motion InBra™ are available now at Amazon.ca, select baby retailers, and through Medela’s online store.

Q: Is there any support available for insurance coverage in Canada?

A: Medela recommends checking with your insurance provider to determine eligibility or using the Medela Insurance Locator tool at medela.ca .

