SEGG Media’s Racing Women Make History at the Yas Marina Circuit with First-Ever Female Podium in 2025/26 Gulf Radical Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”), today celebrates a landmark achievement as Racing Women driver Jorden Dolischka became the first woman in history to stand on the Gulf Radical Cup podium at the Formula One Yas Marina Circuit.

The weekend marked a breakthrough moment for women in motorsport as Dolischka and teammate Léna Galyó competed head-to-head against sixteen seasoned male racers, proving that elite female drivers can compete and succeed on completely level terms.

Dolischka delivered an outstanding performance on delivering the fast lap of the day at 1:58.0 lap. She then delivered an unforgettable comeback in Saturday’s Sprint Race 1 after an electrical issue forced her to start from the back of the grid. She carved through the field to finish sixth, before securing third place in the second sprint, a history-making podium that underscored both her raw pace and resilience. To round off an outstanding weekend, Dolischka started Sunday’s endurance race from P4 and, after a tough start dropped her to seventh, fought back in true Racing Women style to finish fourth overall.

Léna Galyó, in only her second Radical event and first solo race, overcame technical setbacks with composure beyond her years. Despite early fuel-pump issues, she fought back to claim two Top-10 finishes, capping a weekend that confirmed her potential as a serious contender for the future.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media, commented:

“This weekend was not about men versus women. It was about talent versus talent. Jorden and Léna went wheel-to-wheel with sixteen experienced male drivers and proved they belong at the front. Their performances at Yas Marina are a powerful statement that when female racers are given equal machinery and opportunity, they can compete and win at the very highest level. That’s exactly what SEGG Media and Sports.com stand for: empowering athletes without boundaries and showcasing real competition to a global audience.”

Graeme Glew, CEO of Racing Women, added:

“We’re immensely proud of both Jorden and Léna for their extraordinary performances this weekend. Racing Women is rapidly becoming a global symbol of opportunity and inclusion within motorsport. As part of the SEGG Media ecosystem, we’re excited to expand Racing Women’s global presence. Achievements like this accelerate recognition for female competitors everywhere, and we look forward to completing the acquisitions of Sports.com and Racing Women within November.”

The Sports.com production team captured every moment from Abu Dhabi, streaming live on the Sports.com app and across Racing Women’s social channels. The event drew tens of thousands of viewers across the Middle East, further expanding SEGG Media’s global footprint, which has now surpassed 45 million cumulative live-stream views since launch.

About Racing Women LLC

Racing Women is a global movement built on two decades of experience empowering women in motorsport. Its mission is to inspire, support, and develop the next generation of female champions through opportunity, training and community.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

For additional information, visit www.seggmediacorp.com .

