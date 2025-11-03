Flywire Appoints Nicole James as Chief People Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced the appointment of Nicole James as Chief People Officer, effective November 4. Ms. James will report to Flywire’s CEO Mike Massaro and will lead Flywire’s global HR function, including people operations, total rewards, workplace experience and talent acquisition and development.

“With a proven track record of driving digital transformation and scaling people functions for fast-growing, multinational corporations, Nicole’s experience aligns perfectly with Flywire’s strategic priorities,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “We believe Nicole’s industry expertise in FinTech, coupled with her extensive leadership in organizational strategy, talent development, and M&A, will help us achieve our next level of scale. We're confident that her skills and vision will be instrumental in nurturing our high-performance teams and fostering a culture of continuous learning."

Ms. James joins Flywire from Credit Karma, where as Chief People Officer she led the people function, and aligned the talent strategy during a time of growth and transformation. Previously, she served as Chief People Officer at Unite Us, where she streamlined people operations and realigned leadership structures for the health-tech company. During her tenure at Square (NYSE: XYZ), Nicole served as Global Head of People for the Square business unit and scaled its people team to drive high levels of growth during a time of rapid change. She also led multiple global expansion ventures in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe through both organic growth and M&A. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from IE Business School in Madrid.

"Flywire is an exceptional organization, underpinned by its award-winning culture and high-performing teams," said Nicole James, Flywire’s new Chief People Officer. "I was particularly drawn to the company's commitments to innovation and digital transformation initiatives, and focus on global workforce development. I am excited to build on Flywire’s incredible momentum and help attract and develop the best talent as we continue to deliver value to our clients, payers, partners and shareholders.”

Resources

Flywire has recently been recognized as one of America's Greatest Companies by Newsweek, one of the World's Top FinTech Companies by CNBC, and a Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report. To learn more about Flywire’s award-winning culture and impact please visit here .





About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,800* clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

*Excludes clients from Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations of its business. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Additional factors may be described in those sections of Flywire’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, expected to be filed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Sarah King

Media@Flywire.com

Investor Relations:

Masha Kahn

IR@Flywire.com