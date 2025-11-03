AI/R’s Avenue Code Launches ChatGPT Commerce Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenAI aims to go beyond a conversational assistant with the announcement of a new ChatGPT feature: the ability to recommend products and complete purchases directly within the chat. Anticipating the competitive advantage this innovation brings to retail, one of AI/R Company’s subsidiaries, Avenue Code, today launched a solution that enables retailers to sell their products directly inside ChatGPT, tapping into the full potential of this new sales channel, which already reaches over 700 million weekly users.

Called Instant Checkout, ChatGPT’s new capability is powered by the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), an open standard developed by OpenAI and Stripe that allows AI to act as a personal shopper, recommending products and securely completing purchases. Retailers retain full control of the customer relationship, using their own payment and inventory systems, and acting as the merchant of record in all transactions.

To bridge this gap, Avenue Code developed a scalable, agnostic solution that integrates any e-commerce platform—from systems like Salesforce and SAP to custom-built platforms—into the ChatGPT ecosystem, without requiring migration and covering the entire sales cycle. Key features include:

Multi-Cloud Connectivity : Architecture compatible with major public clouds (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Oracle), ensuring scalability and adaptability to each client’s preferred infrastructure.

: Architecture compatible with major public clouds (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Oracle), ensuring scalability and adaptability to each client’s preferred infrastructure. Automated Catalog Sync : Implementation of OpenAI’s Product Feed Spec, ensuring that product catalogs are fully indexed and visible to the AI, with accurate and up-to-date pricing and inventory information.

: Implementation of OpenAI’s Product Feed Spec, ensuring that product catalogs are fully indexed and visible to the AI, with accurate and up-to-date pricing and inventory information. Transaction Orchestration: A checkout engine that manages the entire ACP flow—from order creation to confirmation—integrating flexibly with the retailer’s existing payment processors.



Solution Architecture Implemented by Avenue Code

A key differentiator of AI/R’s offering is the GEOcentric Framework, a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) accelerator that enriches product catalog data to maximize visibility and relevance in ChatGPT’s search and recommendation results. The framework addresses the common “data debt” found in many catalogs and ensures that retailers’ products become the definitive answer when consumers search for a solution.

“We believe the future of commerce will be conversational, personalized, and instant. With this solution, we place retailers at the center of this transformation, connecting their ecosystems directly to ChatGPT and enabling AI not just to recommend, but to convert. It’s a game-changer for smarter, more fluid, and consumer-centric shopping experiences,” says Edison Schaeffer, Head of the Digital Commerce & Experiences Innovation Studio at AI/R Company.

By launching one of the first complete Agentic Commerce solutions in the market, Avenue Code and AI/R reaffirm their commitment to leading the convergence of artificial intelligence and digital commerce, empowering organizations to embrace the future of AI-driven sales, connecting their businesses to ChatGPT and beyond—transforming conversations into conversions in a new era of more interactive, direct, and intelligent shopping experiences.

“At AI/R, our mission is to transform the potential of artificial intelligence into real business impact. With this solution, we take a decisive step toward redefining digital retail, connecting brands and consumers through conversational experiences that drive conversion. Avenue Code brings this vision to life with excellence, anticipating the future of commerce and positioning our clients at the forefront of innovation,” concludes Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

