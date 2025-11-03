Guess?, Inc. Shareholders Unhappy With Proposed Merger Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP Regarding Potential Legal Claims

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed acquisition of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) by a group led by co-founders Maurice and Paul Marciano and CEO Carlos Alberini. Julie & Holleman has already identified conflicts and believes the $16.75 per share deal price is too low.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/guess-inc/, or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at scott@julieholleman.com.

Guess? is a global fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 1981 by the Marciano brothers, Maurice and Paul. The sibling duo took Guess? public in 1996 and have controlled over the company ever since.

Guess?’s stock price has suffered in recent years, falling from above $30 in mid-2024 to below $10 in early 2025. The Marciano brothers knew of the company’s immense potential and seized on the opportunity of a lifetime.

On August 20, 2025, Guess? announced that the Marciano brothers, CEO Alberini, and Authentic Brands Group, which boasts a huge portfolio of intellectual property (IP), will take the company private for $16.75 per share. The management team will continue to run and own the operating company, while Authentic Brands will own its IP.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public Guess? stockholders are being cashed out for a price that appears well below the company’s true value.

