UK, Europe and US Best Practices for Assignment of IP (Intellectual Property) Rights Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Feb 12, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices for Assignment of IP (Intellectual Property) Rights: UK, Europe and US Training Course (Feb 12, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understanding the assignment process and procedures at the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO), European Patent Office (EPO) and the US Patent Office (USPTO) is essential for all those responsible for managing intellectual property portfolios. This course provides an in-depth overview of the key steps you need to know to ensure smooth and compliant assignments.

The expert trainer will explore inventor declarations and assignments, including what to expect during the process and how to handle potential issues that may arise. Delegates will learn how to approach and plan for assignments prior to the transfer of rights.

The course also covers potential pitfalls of assignments, such as being signed by only one party, an imperfect chain of title, or assigning to the incorrect company and managing these potential pitfalls. You'll gain insights into the circumstances under which an inventor declaration is required as well as assignments.

With a focus on practical guidance, this course will equip you with the knowledge to manage assignments and inventor declarations from start to finish, ensuring robust protection for your intellectual property.

Benefits of attending

By attending this event, you will:

Understand the assignment process

Learn about the patent laws, regulations, polices, and procedures

Get to grips with inventor declarations and assignment requirements

Explore best practice

Examine how to streamline the process

Understand the parties to the assignment

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed for those tasked with managing IP assignments, including:

IP lawyers

Paralegals and legal assistants

IP managers and administrators

Formalities professionals

In-house lawyers

Private practice IP lawyers

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of the patent laws, regulations, policies & procedures

United Kingdom

Europe

United States

Assignments vs. inventor declarations

Key differences Assignment Inventor declaration

Legal impact Purpose When used What it does



The perfect assignment

Practical guidelines Who do inventors need to assign to? Checklist for compliance Streamline process

Gold standard Global assignment language



Speakers:



Joanna Emery

CEO

Pure Ideas Ltd



Joanna Emery, Head of Pure Ideas and Group Formalities at Pure Ideas Ltd, is an intellectual property specialist with over a decade of experience. She has worked in various industries from US defence, water, financial and the FMCG sector. During her career she has gained knowledge in all areas of intellectual property law as well as gaining experience in corporate transactions and social media. Joanna has worked as a paralegal in the US and England in both corporate and private practice firms. She is a certified legal assistant specialist in intellectual property in the US and a Fellow of the Institute of Paralegals in the UK.



