Easy and Delicious Sides to Spruce Up Holiday Weeknights

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Holiday feasts may get a lot of attention, but there’s no reason to overlook regular weeknight meals – or save your favorite sides for the main event – during the busy holiday season. These easy, go-to sides can spruce up your dinner routine, even on hectic weeknights.





Try these Cheesy Baked Little Potatoes for an easy, delicious side that brings a little holiday happiness to regular family mealtimes. Halved Little Potatoes are seasoned and roasted to perfection, creating a crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside dish. Perfect for a weeknight dinner during this busy season, it’s a versatile, easy-to-prepare complement to an array of main courses.

Mashed potatoes are a familiar sight at the table this time of year, but you can spruce them up with these Goat Cheese and Thyme Mashed Potatoes. A classic dish that’s quick and easy to prepare, they make getting dinner on the table a breeze and bring a little calm during an otherwise busy season.

Sustainably grown on family farms, Little Potatoes from The Little Potato Company simplify weekday mealtimes during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. They come pre-washed, require no peeling and are small enough they don’t need to be cut, allowing for less time in the kitchen and more time at the table enjoying moments with family and friends.

Plus, they’re a fresh whole food packed with nutrients you can feel good about serving – balancing the rich, decadent indulgences of the holidays. They cook in as little as 5 minutes as a weeknight go-to solution to make the whole family happy. Available in the produce section, their convenience adds a bit of peace to the kitchen and brings little moments of happiness during the holiday season.

To find additional quick, delicious recipes for serving to your loved ones, visit littlepotatoes.com.





Cheesy Baked Little Potatoes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes (any variety)

1 1/3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated small

1/2 cup cream

1 teaspoon garlic powder

5 sprigs thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Pierce potatoes with fork and microwave for 7 minutes. Cut in half and place cut side up in parchment-lined 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

In a bowl, mix cheese, cream, garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper. Pour over potatoes, spreading cheese evenly.

Bake for 10 minutes then broil 3-5 minutes until golden brown.





Goat Cheese and Thyme Mashed Potatoes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6

1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes

water

1 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon butter

pepper, to taste

2/3 cup goat cheese

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and boil for 15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

In a small saucepot over low heat, heat milk and butter until butter is melted and milk is steaming.

Once potatoes are cooked, strain and transfer to a medium mixing bowl.

Using potato masher, smash potatoes with milk and butter mixture and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Remove thyme from stems and lightly chop.

Once potatoes are mashed, stir in goat cheese and fresh thyme.

