ETAs are taking over travel: what travelers need to know about the new era of border control – explained by iVisa

Miami, Florida, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past 15 years, more than 17 countries have adopted electronic travel authorizations (ETAs, ESTAs, ETIAS), transforming how millions cross borders. Once used mainly by early adopters like Australia and the United States, ETAs are now spreading fast. The United Kingdom began rolling out its own system in 2023, the European Union will require ETIAS for short stays from 2026, and even Thailand has announced plans to launch one soon.



Awareness, though, hasn’t caught up. According to iVisa’s 2025 global processing data, 26.8% of ETA applications are submitted less than 48 hours before a flight. In other words, thousands of travelers only realize they need an ETA during check-in — or just before boarding. And sometimes that’s too late.



ETAs are quietly becoming the standard for international entry. But what exactly are they, and what does their rise mean for the future of visas?



What is an ETA? What is the difference between an ETA and a Visa?



An electronic travel authorization (ETA) is a digital permit required by travelers from visa-exempt countries before boarding a plane. Unlike a traditional visa, which can take weeks to apply for, process, and usually requires supporting documents, interviews, or even embassy visits, ETAs are designed to be fast, inexpensive, and entirely online.



They are usually valid for short-term stays — typically tourism, transit, or business trips. Once approved, they are electronically linked to a traveler’s passport and checked automatically at immigration.



It’s crucial to distinguish ETAs from other travel documents:

Visa: a full application process, often involving paperwork, biometric collection, embassy visits, and long waits.

eVisa: essentially a digital version of a visa, still requiring more documentation than an ETA, and usually with a higher price point.

essentially a digital version of a visa, still requiring more documentation than an ETA, and usually with a higher price point. ETA: a lighter, faster, pre-screening tool — not as heavy as a visa, but no longer the “walk right in” freedom of visa-free travel.



In practice, this means travelers who once needed nothing at all to visit countries like Canada or the UK must now apply, pay a fee, and secure pre-approval before flying.



Countries that have required an ETA for more than 5 years:

Australia (ETA since 1996)

United States (ESTA launched in 2009)

Canada (ETA since 2016)

New Zealand (NZeTA since 2019)

Recent rollouts:

United Kingdom: phased introduction started in 2023; mandatory for all visa-exempt travelers by 2024.



Korea: K-ETA launched in 2021. It is still not mandatory for all visa-exempt travelers, but there are plans to extend it to all by 2026.

It’s common for new ETA systems to face rollout delays. The South Korea K-ETA was initially planned to include all visa-waiver countries in 2024, but that expansion has been postponed until at least the end of 2025. The EU’s ETIAS has also been delayed several times and is now expected to launch in 2026.

Upcoming travel authorizations

Sri Lanka ETA: To be required from October 2025

ETIAS (European Union): Planned rollout in Q4 2026

Other countries developing or planning ETAs

Thailand: unconfirmed rollout timeline that could be as early as late 2025

South Africa: to be released in 3 stages, with the first pilot test happening as early as October 2025.

Japan: Officially announced plans for an ETA, with launch details still pending

South Korea K-ETA: Expansion to all visa-waiver countries expected in 2026



By 2026, more than 36 destinations are projected to require ETAs. For millions of travelers, “visa-free” will no longer mean “paperwork-free".

Why are governments introducing ETAs?

Governments frame ETAs as a modernization tool. Their official justifications typically include:

Security:

ETAs allow authorities to pre-screen travelers for risks such as criminal records or health concerns.

ETAs allow authorities to pre-screen travelers for risks such as criminal records or health concerns. Efficiency:

Processing travelers digitally before arrival reduces wait times at airports.

Processing travelers digitally before arrival reduces wait times at airports. Revenue: ETAs usually involve a small application fee — £16 for the UK ETA, or $7 CAD for Canada’s ETA. But fees can rise: the US ESTA recently increased from $21 to $40 USD.



Some governments even tie ETAs to tourism levies, like New Zealand’s International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, which raises additional funds.

The traveler’s frustration: backlash and resistance

While governments emphasize efficiency and security, many travelers see ETAs as an unnecessary new hurdle — especially when applied to countries that previously required nothing for short stays.

On social media, backlash is growing. When the United Kingdom began its ETA rollout in 2023, some travelers complained that they would “skip the UK” altogether rather than pay the £16 fee or navigate the application portal.

Similar frustrations have surfaced around the EU’s upcoming ETIAS, with people asking why they should pay and apply for access to countries that once welcomed them visa-free.

Common complaints about new ETAs and travel authorizations include:

Extra cost: Even small fees ($7–$40) add up for families or frequent travelers.

Clunky portals: Application websites can be unfriendly, prone to technical issues, and not always available in multiple languages.

Payment barriers: Not all systems accept global payment methods, excluding travelers without credit cards.

Last-minute surprises: Many travelers only discover the requirement at the airport — leading to missed flights and added stress.

“ETAs were designed to make border entry faster, but if they’re implemented poorly, they risk being seen as barriers. Countries need to balance security with accessibility — otherwise, they may discourage the very visitors they want to attract,” explains David Perez, iVisa’s co-founder.

So, are traditional visas disappearing, or simply evolving? The answer lies somewhere in between. ETAs are likely to dominate short-term travel for tourism, business, and transit. At the same time, traditional visas will remain essential for passport holders from countries with higher overstay risks, as well as for work, study, migration, and other high-security categories.

By 2030, David predicts that “visa-free travel” will look very different from today. Most countries are expected to require some form of pre-authorization, meaning that for the majority of global travelers, accurate visa-free entry may no longer exist.

ETAs are here to stay, and their global spread is accelerating. But whether they become a symbol of smarter, smoother travel, or a digital barrier that frustrates and excludes, depends on how governments implement them.

“The future of travel isn’t about stamping passports. It’s about digital systems — and whether they empower or restrict global mobility will define the next era of border control,” says the iVisa entrepreneur.

