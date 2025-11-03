Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market to Reach USD 10.94 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Cases and Expanding R&D Activities

Ottawa, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global iron deficiency anemia therapy market size was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 10.94 billion by 2034, rising at a 7.64% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

A rise in cases of iron deficiency anemia and the expansion of research and development activities are fueling the global market.

Key Takeaways

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the studied years.

By therapy type, the parenteral iron therapy segment led the market in 2024.

By therapy type, the oral iron therapy segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By age group, the adults segment dominated the iron deficiency anemia therapy market in 2024.

By age group, the pediatric segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years.

By end-user, the hospitals segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By end-user, the home healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

A Surge in IV Formulations: What is Empowering Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy?

Significantly, the market comprises various oral iron supplements in frequent instances, but nowadays, they are exploring safer and more convenient intravenous (IV) iron formulations like ferric carboxymaltose. The iron deficiency anemia therapy market is propelled by the increasing cases of IDA, majorly in women, children, and the elderly, and the rising awareness regarding these concerns and their treatments. Researchers are studying the combination therapy, which includes these therapies with therapies that can stimulate red blood cell production (erythropoiesis-stimulating agents).

What are the Crucial Drivers in the Market?

The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, congestive heart failure, and inflammatory bowel disease is fueling the development of IDA among all populations. This further drives demand for advanced IDA therapies. The market is further expanding with consistent research and development, which is emphasising the establishment of more effective oral iron supplements with minimal gastrointestinal side effects.

Trends in the Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market

In September 2025, the World Anemia Awareness partnered with the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) to raise global focus on blood health.

In August 2025, Danone India and, Government of Maharashtra partnered to boost awareness on iron deficiency and protein intake among Mumbaikars.

What is the Major Challenge in the Market?

The iron deficiency anemia therapy market is facing limitations due to minimal patient adherence to treatment, side effects from oral supplements, and the presence of comorbidities and other micronutrient deficiencies that complicate treatment.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share by 37% of the market. This region is having a major rise in the rate of IDA, mainly among pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with chronic diseases, including chronic kidney disease and inflammatory bowel disease. Whereas, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended against routine screening for iron deficiency in asymptomatic pregnant women, quoting insufficient evidence related to the impact on maternal and infant health.

For instance,

In March 2025, ACCRUFeR (ferric maltol) was made available in Canada as a prescription oral treatment for iron deficiency anemia.



U.S. Market Growth for Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy:

In the United States, the iron deficiency anemia therapy market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by increasing awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence among specific groups such as women, the elderly, and patients with chronic diseases. The market is supported by strong screening programs and the availability of innovative treatment options, including newer oral and intravenous iron formulations that reduce side effects and improve patient compliance. The growing adoption of parenteral iron therapies and ongoing clinical research into improved iron delivery systems are also contributing to sustained market growth. Overall, the U.S. market remains mature but continues to offer significant opportunities as technological advancements and patient-focused treatments gain traction.

Asia Pacific Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Analysis:

In the future, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the iron deficiency anemia therapy market. A rise in IDA incidences is mainly driven by poor dietary intake, genetic factors, and chronic conditions among the ASAP population. For this, various countries' governments are promoting different government campaigns and public health initiatives to raise awareness about these concerns.

For instance,

In September 2025, India implemented the Anemia Mukt Bharat strategy for the reduction of anaemia among six beneficiary age groups: children (6-59 months), children (5-9 years), adolescents (10-19 years), pregnant and lactating women and women of reproductive age group (15-49 years) in the life cycle.



India Market Growth for Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy

In India, the iron deficiency anemia therapy market is growing rapidly due to a combination of public health initiatives, rising healthcare access, and increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Government-led programs targeting women and children have significantly boosted demand for iron and folic acid supplementation, while hospitals and clinics are expanding the use of intravenous iron formulations to treat moderate to severe cases. The country’s large population base, coupled with ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, is fueling strong market expansion. However, challenges such as affordability, limited access in rural regions, and low adherence to long-term therapy still constrain optimal growth. Despite these hurdles, India remains one of the most promising markets for iron deficiency anemia therapies in the coming years.

Segmental Insights

By Therapy Type Analysis:

Which Therapy Type Led the Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market in 2024?

The parenteral iron therapy segment captured a dominant share of the market in 2024. This is the most efficacious and rapid therapy used in numerous chronic diseases, as well as ongoing breakthroughs in IV formulations are enhancing safety and lowering side effects. Alongside, they possess wider beneficial effects in heart failure, certain bariatric surgery patients, and those with RLS. Recently, the US FDA approved a generic version of iron sucrose injection, USP, for the treatment of IDA in adults and pediatric patients (2 years and older) with CKD.

Whereas the oral iron therapy segment is predicted to grow at a rapid CAGR. Its affordability and ease of administration are making it the patient's preference. Many pharmaceutical companies are leveraging active investment in liposomal iron and ferric maltol to achieve better absorption and minimal gastrointestinal side effects. Recent studies have described an alternate-day dosing approach to enhance fractional iron absorption.

By Age Group Analysis:

Why did the Adults Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the adults segment held the biggest share of the iron deficiency anemia therapy market. This mainly consists of women of childbearing age, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases, including chronic kidney disease or cancer. In the growing heart failure cases, IV iron is recommended for iron-deficient patients with HF (NYHA class II or III) with its improved quality of life, functional capacity, and lowered rehospitalizations.

On the other hand, the pediatric segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. Because of poor dietary intake, infants and toddlers (under 5) and adolescents are facing IDA. Nowadays, different regions are bolstering iron supplementation and nutrition programs. Expanded dietary consultations suggest enriching the empty stomach with vitamin C-rich foods and reducing excessive cow’s milk consumption.

By End-user Analysis:

What Made the Hospitals Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The hospitals segment registered dominance with a major revenue share of the iron deficiency anemia therapy market in 2024. They possess well-equipped management solutions for anemia associated with chronic conditions. Also, they offer a setting for complex cases that need a team of specialists, advanced diagnostics, and comprehensive treatment plans. The emergence of hospital-based therapies gives better reimbursement and insurance coverage, which is also impacting the segmental growth.

Moreover, the home healthcare segment is predicted to grow at a rapid CAGR. The globe is shifting towards convenient approaches, with affordability and reduced hospital visits boosting the adoption of home healthcare. Continuous advances in telehealth and remote patient monitoring are supporting healthcare providers in managing and monitoring patients' iron levels and conditions.

What are the Key Developments in the Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market?

In June 2025, Wanbury Limited launched 'Wanbury Cred', a novel iron supplement created to eliminate iron deficiency and anaemia.

In July 2025, One A Day®, the multivitamin and supplement brand, launched first of its first-of-its-kind One A Day® Kids Multi with Iron to support filling nutrient gaps in kids.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Key Players List

AbbVie, Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

CSL Vifor

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Ironic Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Kye Pharmaceuticals

Pharmacosmos Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy Type

Parenteral Iron Therapy

Oral Iron Therapy

Red Blood Cell Transfusion

Others

By Age Group

Adults

Pediatric

Geriatric



By End-User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Clinics



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





