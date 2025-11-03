Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Named Number 1 Most Active Issuer Counsel Among Securities Law Firms Nationwide in PlacementTracker’s PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables for Q3 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”) announced today that, for the fifth consecutive quarter, it was named the “most active” issuer counsel (by number of completed transactions), ranking first nationally among securities law firms for PIPE and private placement markets in Q3 2025, with 59 transactions, totaling $1.8 billion. This $1.8 billion in total dollar value ranked as the fourth highest total dollar value among firms in this category. SRFC also ranked as fourth “most active” in the placement agent counsel category, with 21 transactions, totaling $283.8 million. The full PlacementTracker report can be found here .

“Not only was SRFC ranked as the most active issuer counsel in the PIPE and private placement markets for the fifth consecutive quarter, but our firm achieved nearly double the transactions as the closest competitor – yet another signifier that our team’s capabilities are top-tier in securities law,” said Ross Carmel, name partner at SRFC. “Industry recognition such as this is always wonderful to see, but what brings us the most pride is our ever-growing client base of issuers, placement agents and other financial institutions who rely on us for their most complex securities matters.”

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and private placement markets. Legal counsel league table rankings exclude all Rule 144A offerings, equity lines of credit, at-the-market transactions, rights offerings, bought deals and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC markets.

“A world-class quarter for a world-class team,” said Evan Cappelli, managing partner of SRFC’s Corporate and Securities Department. “As we continue to execute on our strategy, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, but even more excited about the path ahead.”

“Our firm is dominating the industry with respect to PIPEs and private placements,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC. “Our growth demonstrates our tireless work ethic and powerful reputation throughout the securities industry, which continues to attract new, high-profile clients as well as the strongest legal talent to our firm. But the work doesn’t stop here: SRFC is always looking forward to what the market brings next.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of over 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients’ most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

