MedPro International Earns Recertification as an Alliance Certified Ethical Recruiter Through 2028

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedPro International, a leading provider of workforce solutions connecting foreign-educated healthcare professionals with U.S. healthcare organizations, has been officially recertified by the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices as an Alliance Certified Ethical Recruiter. This certification, valid through September 30, 2028, reaffirms MedPro International’s commitment to fair, transparent, and responsible global recruitment.

“MedPro International’s recertification reflects our unwavering dedication to supporting international healthcare professionals with honesty, fairness, and respect,” said Patty Jeffrey, RN, Executive Vice President, International Operations. “We’re proud to continue partnering with the Alliance to uphold the highest ethical standards in global recruitment while helping U.S. healthcare facilities meet critical staffing needs.”

The Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices promotes the adoption of ethical standards and accountability in the recruitment of foreign-educated health professionals to the United States. Its mission centers on fostering integrity and transparency in international recruitment while empowering healthcare professionals to make informed career decisions.

International healthcare professionals play a vital role in sustaining the U.S. healthcare system, particularly amid ongoing workforce shortages. According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), over 600,000 registered nurses reported an “intent to leave” the workforce by 2027 due to stress, burnout, and retirement, intensifying the demand for skilled professionals. By connecting highly trained international nurses with hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country, MedPro International helps strengthen patient care delivery and relieve staffing pressures.

Completion of the Alliance’s recertification process underscores MedPro International’s leadership in the ethical recruitment space and signals to healthcare employers and foreign-educated professionals alike that the company remains steadfast in its commitment to integrity and transparency.

The Alliance commended MedPro International’s continued partnership and commitment to advancing these shared goals during a pivotal time for healthcare workforce development.

For more information about MedPro International’s ethical recruitment practices and career opportunities for foreign-educated healthcare professionals, visit www.medprointernational.com.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Located in Sunrise, FL., MedPro employs over 300 corporate employees. For more information, visit www.medprostaffing.com.