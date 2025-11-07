MedPro Healthcare Staffing’s Stacey Edwards Named an “Outstanding Mother of the Year” by Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing proudly announces that Stacey Edwards, Senior Vice President of Talent and Marketing, has been named an “Outstanding Mother of the Year” by the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County.

Edwards is being honored for her leadership and dedication to philanthropy, consistently going above and beyond to support women, children, and families in Broward County.

“This honor is incredibly meaningful,” said Edwards. “As a mother and community advocate, I’ve always believed that when we lift up others, especially women, children, and families, we strengthen our entire community. I’m grateful to be part of an organization like MedPro that shares that commitment.”

Fostering a Culture of Philanthropy and Community

For nearly 10 years, Edwards has been an integral part of MedPro Healthcare Staffing’s success, shaping the company’s culture of compassion and giving back. Under her leadership, MedPro has supported and expanded numerous charitable initiatives that reflect her and the company’s passion for community and service.

Edwards oversees MedPro Gives, a philanthropic program designed to connect employees through volunteerism and charitable giving. One initiative, Cocktails for Charity, raised more than $11,000 for local nonprofits this year alone.

MedPro has also been a proud supporter of Light The Night, benefiting Blood Cancer United. In 2025, the company celebrated its sixth year of participation, earning the title of Top Corporate Team of the Year in South Florida, having raised $37,255 to support patients and families affected by blood cancer.

In addition, MedPro has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County for more than five years and was named the organization’s 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year for its outstanding participation in the School-to-Work Workplace Mentoring Program. This program was developed under Edwards’ leadership as a way to serve theunderprivileged youth in our community and show them the way to a brighter future.

And for the past 14 years, MedPro has co-hosted The Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot with the Leadership Broward Foundation. The Thanksgiving morning tradition raised over $163,000 in 2024 alone. Edwards is excited for another sell-out year and hopes to provide MedPro’s 2025 beneficiary, the Broward Health Foundation, with a record-breaking donation!

Beyond her professional achievements, Edwards is deeply rooted in her family and the local community, having been born and raised right here in Broward County. She has been married to her husband, Eric, for 19 years and is the proud Mom to Addison (16), Sydney (14), and Blake (11). Edwards finds joy in sharing her love for leadership and philanthropy with her family and those she loves.

About Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County

The Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving maternal, fetal, and infant health through education, access, and advocacy. The group’s Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon, now in its 33rd year, celebrates women who exemplify strength, compassion, and dedication to family and community. Edwards will be formally recognized alongside other honorees at the 33rd Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon in April 2026.

For more information, visit www.hmhbbroward.org

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Based in Sunrise, Florida, MedPro employs more than 300 corporate professionals dedicated to connecting skilled healthcare providers with facilities in need of exceptional talent.

For more information, visit www.medprostaffing.com

