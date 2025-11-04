MedPro Healthcare Staffing’s Patty Jeffrey, RN, Honored at the 2025 Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing proudly announces that Patty Jeffrey, RN, Executive Vice President of International Operations, will be honored at the 2025 Excellence in Healthcare Awards, hosted by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Healthcare Council in partnership with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Baptist Health South Florida.

“It’s a privilege to stand alongside so many exceptional healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to caring for others,” said Jeffrey. “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to witness the profound impact that skilled, compassionate clinicians have on patients and communities around the world. This recognition is a reflection of the entire MedPro team’s commitment to advancing healthcare.”

The prestigious awards luncheon, taking place on November 5, 2025, at Le Méridien Dania Beach, celebrates South Florida’s most dedicated healthcare professionals, organizations, and programs for their outstanding contributions to improving community health.

About Patty Jeffrey, RN

With more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Jeffrey is widely recognized as an industry leader in international healthcare recruitment. She began her career as a staff nurse, gaining firsthand clinical experience before advancing through multiple leadership roles, shaping her understanding of both patient care and healthcare workforce development.

As Executive Vice President of International Operations at MedPro Healthcare Staffing, Jeffrey has led transformative initiatives to expand access to qualified healthcare professionals abroad. Her work has strengthened MedPro’s global partnerships, enhanced workforce readiness, and supported healthcare facilities in delivering safe, high-quality care to patients.

Jeffrey is also a founding member and current president of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR) and sits on the Advisory Board for the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment. MedPro International was recently recertified as an Alliance Certified Ethical Recruiter, reaffirming the company’s commitment to fair, transparent, and responsible global recruitment.

A Celebration of Healthcare Excellence

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards honors outstanding individuals and organizations for their innovation, compassion, and leadership in advancing community health. The event, presented by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Baptist Health South Florida, is one of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce’s signature gatherings, bringing together healthcare professionals, executives, and community leaders from across the region.

Event Details

Event: Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Le Méridien Dania Beach, 1825 Griffin Road, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Hosted by: Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Healthcare Council

Presented by: Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Baptist Health South Florida

More information: Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Event Page

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to acute and long-term post-acute hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Located in Sunrise, FL., MedPro employs over 300 corporate employees. For more information, visit www.medprostaffing.com.

