Fencing Experts Keith and Teresa Segars of Gainesville Explain Fence Installation for HelloNation

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners know before beginning a new fence installation? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Keith and Teresa Segars, owners of Blue Ridge Fence in Gainesville, Georgia. The article explains how every yard presents unique challenges and why choosing the right fence requires more than simply picking a material or color.

According to the HelloNation feature, fence installation involves understanding the relationship between a property’s landscape, soil, and purpose. The Segars share how many homeowners start with appearance, focusing on aesthetics, while overlooking practical concerns such as slope, drainage, or how the fence will interact with the surrounding environment. A fence that looks perfect in one yard may not work in another if local conditions are ignored.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that the right fence begins with function. Privacy fences are often the top choice for families who need safety and seclusion, while decorative aluminum fencing suits open yards where airflow and visibility matter. A fence installation designed for privacy has different requirements than one meant to define garden borders or secure pets. Each serves a purpose that must align with the homeowner’s goals.

Keith and Teresa Segars explain that privacy fence design is only as strong as its foundation. The slope of the land determines how panels should be arranged, and this step is critical in Northeast Georgia’s hilly terrain. Stepped or racked panels allow the fence to follow the ground’s contour, preventing unsightly gaps and minimizing erosion. Homeowners who skip these adjustments may later face problems such as leaning posts or unstable sections.

Another key factor discussed in the HelloNation piece is soil composition. In Gainesville and other parts of north Georgia, clay-heavy soil is common. This type of soil holds moisture, which can cause shifting around fence posts over time. Sandy soil poses different challenges, offering less natural grip for the posts but better drainage. Proper fence installation accounts for these differences by using techniques that balance stability and long-term performance.

Durability also depends on material selection and preparation. Pressure-treated wood resists rot but still needs periodic maintenance. Aluminum requires little upkeep, though it may not provide enough privacy for some homeowners. Vinyl fencing offers both privacy and weather resistance, but repairs can be more complex if a section is damaged. As the HelloNation article explains, balancing these tradeoffs ensures a lasting and visually consistent result.

The Segars stress that fence installation is both a technical and creative process. Every decision, from post depth to gate placement, affects how the fence will function and how it fits the property’s layout. Blue Ridge Fence takes the time to assess property layout, call for utility location before any construction begins. This process helps homeowners avoid common issues such as disputes with neighbors.

A fence also plays a role in shaping how families use their outdoor spaces. The article describes how a privacy fence can turn a backyard into a peaceful retreat, while decorative designs can highlight landscaping and add curb appeal. Keith and Teresa Segars believe that a well-built fence should blend with its surroundings rather than dominate them. It should feel like a natural extension of the home and reflect how the homeowner lives.

The HelloNation feature points out that environmental exposure affects every fence differently. Sunlight, wind, and moisture can all influence how materials age. A fence installation that looks strong at first may weaken if not designed with these factors in mind. For example, direct sun can cause fading or warping, while constant moisture can lead to decay in untreated wood. Discussing these risks before construction helps homeowners make informed choices that fit their yard’s conditions.

For families with pets, security is often the priority. The Segars recommend planning carefully for gate placement and height, ensuring that pets can enjoy freedom without risk of escape. In contrast, homeowners focused on aesthetics may prefer mixed-material fences that balance style with structure. No matter the goal, thoughtful planning transforms a simple barrier into a valuable addition to the property.

Fence installation, as Keith and Teresa Segars describe it, is about more than defining boundaries. It is an investment in privacy, comfort, and long-term property value. When done right, it can last for decades and enhance how homeowners experience their outdoor spaces. The Segars’ experience in Northeast Georgia demonstrates how understanding local conditions and using professional methods ensures a fence that stands strong year after year.

The HelloNation article reminds readers that preparation, not just materials, defines the success of any fence installation. Every yard tells a different story, and every fence should be built to fit that story.

Are All Fences the Same? Here's What to Know Before You Build features insights from Keith and Teresa Segars, Fencing Experts of Gainesville, Georgia, in HelloNation.

