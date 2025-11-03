AI and the Future of Work Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: New Industries, New Jobs, and Especially New Ways of Working are on the Horizon

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: AI and the Future of Work" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
AI will drive the next industrial revolution and shape the future of work across sectors. It will also nurture fears about the obsolescence of individual jobs and even entire industries. In the face of these fears, we can learn from past technological advancements. While disruption of the world of work is inevitable, mass unemployment is not a foregone conclusion. Instead, new industries, new jobs, and especially new ways of working are on the horizon.
Key Highlights
- Since the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI in November 2022, AI has been the most-talked-about technology in both boardrooms and public discourse. Despite allegations of overhype, AI is already demonstrating tangible use cases across industries, improving productivity and changing current working methods. For example, the creative capabilities of generative AI are already being used in product design, customer support, information summarization, clerical support, report drafting, copywriting, editing, and more.
- Previous industrial revolutions rolled out mass production, assembly lines, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and other increasingly advanced technologies that profoundly disrupted blue-collar work via automation. The AI boom is automating cognitive and creative labor and thus posing a direct challenge to white-collar and knowledge workers. This will have similar societal and economic impacts as previous industrial and technological revolutions, significantly impacting the future of work.
Scope
- This report reviews the impacts of AI on employment, specifically focusing on the impact of generative AI and agentic AI.
- It includes use cases for generative AI and agentic AI across key sectors.
- It also includes analysis of AI's impact on US job postings.
Reasons to Buy
- Generative AI's creative abilities and agentic AI's autonomous operations will transform the nature of work across multiple sectors. While there will be a period of job disruption and displacement, especially for white-collar roles, this will likely be followed by improved productivity, the creation of new job categories, a transformation of individual tasks, and ultimately a change to business operations.
- This report will help you understand how AI is shaping the future of work and provides recommendations on how your organization can adapt to the changing world of work.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- What are Generative and Agentic AI?
- AI in Historical Context
- AI Trends Impacting Work in Every Sector
- Cross-Sector Impacts of AI on the Future of Work
- Generative AI Use Cases Across Key Sectors
- Agentic AI Use Cases Across Key Sectors
- Cross-Sector Impacts of AI on US Job Postings
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Report Authors
- Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- 7AI
- Ada
- Adept AI
- Adzuna
- Affineon
- Agentech
- AIQ
- AirMDR
- Aisera
- Alphabet
- Altair
- Alteryx
- Amazon
- Anterior
- Anthropic
- Automation Anywhere
- Axonal.AI
- Backbase
- BBC
- Bizdata
- Boosted.ai
- BP
- ChatDev.ai
- Cohere
- Composabl
- Concourse
- Connecty AI
- ConnexAI
- Context.ai
- Counterpart
- Crescendo.ai
- CrewAI
- Cursor
- Cykel
- Databricks
- DataRobot
- Decagon
- Deepseek
- Deloitte
- Deviniti
- DevRev
- Dropzone AI
- Elastic
- Ema
- EY
- Ferrari
- Finnomena
- Finny
- Glean
- Gretel
- Gridmatic
- H Company
- H2O.ai
- Harness
- HCL Technologies
- HerculesAI
- IBM
- Indeed
- Indemn AI
- Indico Data
- Intuit
- Julius AI
- K Health
- KPMG
- LangChain
- Latent Labs
- Lumber
- Maisa
- McGill and Partners
- Meta
- MetaGPT
- Microsoft
- Mistral AI
- Morgan Stanley
- Nasa
- Neutrinos
- New Generation
- Nuclia
- Nvidia
- OpenAI
- Oracle
- Paradigm
- Perplexity
- Personal AI
- Play AI
- Procore
- Prophet
- PwC
- Radiant Security
- Relevance AI
- Sainsbury's
- Sakana AI
- Salesforce
- Sana AI
- SAS Institute
- ServiceNow
- Shopify
- Sierra
- Signity Solution
- Simbian
- Sony Pictures
- SS&C Technologies
- Stripe
- Synthpop
- Sysdig
- Thoughtful AI
- Toyota
- Trunk Tools
- Twinknowledge
- UiPath
- Vercel
- Vstorm
- Walmart
- Zapier
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sjfz5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.