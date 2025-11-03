Naoris Protocol CMO Maria Lobanova to Speak at Blockchain Futurist Conference in Miami

PORTO, Portugal / Wilmington, DE , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol , the first in production quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has announced that Maria Lobanova, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, is set to speak at the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday November 5th.

Lobanova joins the likes of Eric Trump, Tristan Thompson, Iggy Azalea and a wide range of prominent blockchain leaders set to speak at the event, which brings together innovators, investors and technologists active in Web3, tokenisation and digital-asset ecosystems.

Lobanova’s talk, entitled ‘From Idea to Impact: Entrepreneurs Driving Web3 Innovation’ is pencilled in for 12:25pm on Wednesday November 5th on the ARGENTUM AI stage. The session will explore how today’s builders are turning ambitious blockchain ideas into real-world products that solve tangible problems. Lobanova will share insights on what it takes to move from concept to scale in a decentralized economy, and practical tips she has gleaned from close to a decade of hands-on experience in blockchain communications.







Maria Lobanova, a seasoned crypto PR and marketing strategist, media contributor, and founder of Interstellar Digital, recently joined Naoris Protocol as Chief Marketing Officer. She has enjoyed tenure at brands such as Ankr and Kiraverse (Immutable), and has also curated and hosted landmark industry events such as Cryptospace (2017), CryptoRunway (Art Basel 2021), and the Gam3rs’ Choice Awards (2023).

“I’m very excited to speak at the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference in Miami, and continue Naoris’ active schedule on the blockchain conference circuit,” said Maria Lobanova, the CMO at Naoris Protocol. “The Blockchain Futurist Conference is an ideal platform for us to show how cybersecurity underpins the next generation of finance, from tokenised assets to derivatives, and why banks, funds and ecosystems must build on a unified foundation to realise Web3’s potential.”

Naoris Protocol leadership recently attended the Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium in Mexico City, which brought together senior executives, policymakers and investors, providing a unique platform for Naoris to showcase its quantum-resilient infrastructure, and engage with institutional investors and strategic partners exploring emerging digital asset classes and cybersecurity in the tokenised economy.

Naoris also recently announced the launch of Naoris Ventures , a dedicated venture arm driving the adoption of decentralized, post-quantum security infrastructure across critical global systems. Naoris Ventures will accelerate initiatives that strengthen resilience, trust, and efficiency in an increasingly automated and interconnected world, with a view to partnering with visionary founders building solutions that secure the foundations of the next technological era. The focus of Naoris Ventures will extend across sectors where security and reliability are essential to stability and progress, such as robotics, smart cities, energy, finance, defense, and AI systems.

Last month Naoris was also cited in a research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure in its Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). The research document , submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, highlights the existential threat of quantum computing to global financial systems and outlines a roadmap for protecting trillions of dollars in digital assets. Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is recognized as a proven, evidence-based implementation model for industry-wide adoption.

Earlier this year Naoris raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, with participation from Tim Draper, Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital.

Since launching its testnet in January, Naoris Protocol has recorded significant growth, with over 104 million post-quantum transactions processed, over 3.3 million wallets onboarded, over 1 million security nodes and over 544 million cyber threats mitigated as well as 31 active projects under development across sectors such as finance, telecom, energy, defense, and IoT.

To learn more about Naoris Protocol, users can visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

