A November to Remember: Gratitude Meets Island Grandeur in The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November ushers in the season of giving and gratitude, and there’s no place that embodies those feelings quite like The Bahamas. From heartfelt island hospitality to genuine connections with locals, visitors discover a destination where generosity and warmth come naturally. Don’t miss out on annual events of athleticism and culinary prowess alike – plus, with pink sand beaches and sparkling blue waters, travelers can enjoy a colorful escape as the rest of the Northern Hemisphere pales into wintertime.

Discover the latest awards and travel updates, must-see events, and exclusive offers only offered in The Bahamas below.

More Ways to Reach Paradise: Expanded Air Connectivity and New Routes

JetBlue is adding a new daily flight from Boston (BOS) to Nassau (NAS) beginning December 18, 2025, just in time for the holiday season. With increased direct service to the islands, passengers can easily and conveniently plan their escape from the typical New England winter weather.

American Airlines is boosting holiday travel to The Bahamas’ Out Islands with increased frequencies from Miami. From December 18, 2025, through January 5, 2026, the airline will operate three daily flights to Marsh Harbour (MHH) in Abaco and North Eleuthera (ELH), meeting the rising demand for serene escapes with quick, under-an-hour journeys.

Starting December 20, 2025, Delta will enhance access to Nassau with new nonstop flights from New York, Atlanta, and Miami. Travelers in the Midwest will enjoy the upcoming expansion of the airline’s Detroit to Nassau route with daily nonstop service through 12 April 2026, while those flying out of Minneapolis can now seamlessly travel to the island nation’s capital on Saturdays this winter.

Upcoming Events

Conchman Triathlon – 1 November: Consisting of a 750M swim, 25k bike, and 5K run, the Conchman Triathlon provides visitors and locals the opportunity to compete at the beautiful Taino Beach. Taking place on Grand Bahama Island, this annual race is a favorite among adults and children alike, with modified events to accommodate ability and competition preferences.

Exuma Half Marathon – 15 November: Race the scenic Exuma islands, home to world-famous swimming pigs, in the 10th annual Exuma Half Marathon. This 13.1-mile event blends sport, culture, and history, honoring Pompey, a Bahamian hero who led a 19th-century slave rebellion. All proceeds support The Pompey Scholarship, awarded annually to help a student attend college or university.

West End Bootleggers & Seafood Festival – 22 November: Relive West End's rum-running past with complimentary rum tastings, culinary showcases by local junior chefs, live entertainment, Junkanoo performances, and fresh seafood

Looking Ahead

Junkanoo: Every year, Bahamians throughout The Bahamas come together to celebrate the destination’s vibrant culture and history through Junkanoo - a joyful display of colorful costumes, rhythmic music, and spirited competition. The largest parade takes place on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day on Bay Street in Downtown Nassau. The National Junkanoo Festival & Parade is also held on several islands throughout the country. Some of those islands and dates are listed below but stay tuned for more updates on celebrations across the destination.

Eleuthera on 27 December 2025

Exuma on 3 January 2026

Grand Bahama on 9 January 2026 through 12 January 2026

Inagua on 17 January 2026

North & Central Andros on 7 February 2026

Cat Island on 14 February 2026

Honouring Excellence: The Bahamas Wins Big at 2025 World Travel Awards

The Bahamas received top honors in the annual World Travel Awards, earning three prestigious titles. For the second consecutive year, The Bahamas was named the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination and the Caribbean’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination, solidifying the destination’s reputation for world-class experiences and sporting excellence. The Bahamas also captured the title of the Caribbean’s Leading Business Travel Destination for Nassau.

Speaking on the recent wins, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said, “This recognition in three major categories is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of travel and elevates The Bahamas on the global stage. We are proud of the diversity of experiences available across our islands and celebrate that The Bahamas is a destination where travelers can enjoy the very best in luxury, sports, and business alike.”

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

The Cove Eleuthera – Escape to paradise with the Caribbean Bliss offer. When staying three nights or more, receive a $300 spa credit to elevate your wellness experience. This credit is applicable toward any rejuvenating spa treatment or aromatherapy add-on, where expert therapists craft a personalized scent journey designed just for you.

Valentines Resort & Marina - The Fall into Romance Package offers an exclusive 3-night stay, a bottle of champagne, and a sweet surprise on the night of your arrival. Bookings are available now through the end of the year.

Graycliff – The Graycliff Fall Getaway Sale offers 30% off for a minimum 3-night stay with code GFAL25. This package is valid for travel and booking now through December 19, 2025, HERE.

Island Focus: Andros

As the largest island in The Bahamas, Andros remains largely untouched, offering world-class diving amid countless blue holes, thriving coral reefs, mysterious shipwrecks, and vast national forests. The island’s unique geography creates breathtaking underwater landscapes, from shallow coral gardens to the magnificent Andros Barrier Reef, which stretches along the island’s east coast. Among Andros’ five national parks, West Side National Park protects 1.5 million acres of pristine wilderness, while to the east, the North and South Marine Parks safeguard 8,500 acres of the barrier reef. At 190 miles long and home to more than 160 species of fish and coral, the Andros Barrier Reef stands as the third-largest barrier reef in the world.

In addition to water adventures, travelers can visit the island’s world-famous batik fabric and garment manufacturing factory, Androsia. Featuring brightly coloured, authentic Bahamian hand-dyed cotton, these garments are inspired by elements found in the island's environment and culture. Visitors can learn about Androsia’s artistic history, tour the factory, watch artisans wax, cut, and dye the vibrant fabrics, and create a two-yard piece of batik to take home.

Travelers looking to spend the night have options on Andros, whether seeking barefoot luxury at Caerula Mar Club, convenient access to the Andros Great Barrier Reef at Small Hope Bay Lodge, or laid-back island charm at Kamalame Cay.

From events to exclusive deals, November promises memorable experiences in The Bahamas. For more information, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

