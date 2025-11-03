Pulmonary Emphysema Market Set to Expand by 2034 with Rising COPD Prevalence and Therapeutic Innovation | DelveInsight

The pulmonary emphysema market is poised for steady growth driven by rising COPD prevalence, an aging global population, and greater diagnostic awareness. Advances in inhaled therapies, targeted biologics, and minimally invasive interventions are expanding treatment options and market share. Additionally, the launch of therapies such as Tanimilast (CHF6001) (Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.), SAR-447537 (Sanofi), Solrikitug (Uniquity Bio), PBF-680 (Palobiofarma), BMN-349 (BioMarin Pharmaceutical), and others will further accelerate the market growth.

DelveInsight’s Pulmonary Emphysema Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging pulmonary emphysema drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted pulmonary emphysema market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Pulmonary Emphysema Market Summary

  • The total pulmonary emphysema treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.
  • The United States accounts for the largest market size of pulmonary emphysema, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.
  • NUCALA became the second biologic approved for COPD with eosinophilic inflammation, following closely after DUPIXENT’s breakthrough in 2024. 
  • TRELEGY ELLIPTA and BREZTRI AEROSPHERE continue to drive triple therapy adoption, leveraging once-daily dosing, device convenience, and broad market access. 
  • In 2024, approximately 4 million adults in the US were estimated to have emphysema.
  • Key pulmonary emphysema companies, including Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Sanofi, Uniquity Bio, Palobiofarma, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and others, are actively working on innovative pulmonary emphysema drugs. 
  • Some of the key pulmonary emphysema therapies in clinical trials include Tanimilast (CHF6001), SAR-447537, Solrikitug, PBF-680, BMN-349, and others. These novel pulmonary emphysema therapies are anticipated to enter the pulmonary emphysema market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.
  • OHTUVAYRE by Verona Pharma is anticipated to capture the maximum market share among emerging therapies by 2034.

Discover which pulmonary emphysema medications are expected to grab the market share


Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Pulmonary Emphysema Market 

Rising Prevalence of Emphysema and COPD

The increasing prevalence of COPD, including emphysema, is a primary driver. Factors such as smoking, air pollution, and genetic predispositions contribute to this rise. In 2024, DelveInsight estimated that the 7MM had around 31 million diagnosed cases of COPD, including approximately 8.5 million cases of emphysema, with prevalence projected to grow throughout the forecast period (2025–2034).

Advancements in Pulmonary Emphysema Treatment Options

Innovations in pharmacological treatments, including bronchodilators, inhaled steroids, and biologics, have improved patient outcomes. Notably, drugs like DUPIXENT and OHTUVAYRE have shown efficacy in treating COPD and are expanding the therapeutic landscape.

Launch of Emerging Pulmonary Emphysema Drugs 

Some of the emphysema drugs in clinical trials include Tanimilast (CHF6001) (Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.), SAR-447537 (Sanofi), Solrikitug (Uniquity Bio), PBF-680 (Palobiofarma), BMN-349 (BioMarin Pharmaceutical), and others. The anticipated launch of these drugs is expected to drive the pulmonary emphysema market forward in the coming years.

Pulmonary Emphysema Market Analysis

Pulmonary emphysema, a key feature of COPD, involves gradual destruction of lung tissue, persistent airflow obstruction, and significant morbidity. Current treatment options primarily aim to alleviate symptoms and include bronchodilators (LABAs, LAMAs), inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), and fixed-dose combinations such as beclometasone/formoterol/glycopyrronium bromide (TRIMBOW), along with mucolytics to enhance airflow and reduce exacerbations. However, these therapies do not stop disease progression. 

Targeted interventions, including biologics and small molecules such as dupilumab (DUPIXENT), mepolizumab (NUCALA), and ensifentrine (OHTUVAYRE), are used for patients with eosinophilic inflammation or those who experience frequent flare-ups. For cases linked to alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), plasma-derived AAT augmentation therapy remains the standard of care to slow lung damage. The emerging drug pipeline is focused on disease-modifying strategies that aim to restore functional AAT, preserve alveolar integrity, and potentially alter disease trajectory. Notable investigational agents include Solrikitug (Uniquity Bio), PBF-680 (Palobiofarma), Tanimilast/CHF6001 (Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.), long-acting recombinant AAT fusion proteins (SAR-447537), and small-molecule chaperones (BMN-349).

Learn more about the pulmonary emphysema treatment options

Pulmonary Emphysema Competitive Landscape

The pipeline for treating pulmonary emphysema includes Tanimilast (CHF6001) (Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.), SAR-447537 (Sanofi), Solrikitug (Uniquity Bio), PBF-680 (Palobiofarma), BMN-349 (BioMarin Pharmaceutical), and others currently in development.

Sanofi’s SAR-447537 (previously known as INBRX-101) is an experimental recombinant fusion protein being developed by Sanofi to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), a rare inherited disorder that can lead to pulmonary emphysema. Engineered as a long-acting AAT-Fc fusion protein, it is designed to sustain protective AAT levels in both the bloodstream and lung tissue with dosing every three to four weeks—offering a less frequent alternative to current plasma-derived therapies that require weekly administration. By preserving alveolar integrity and limiting protease-mediated tissue damage, SAR-447537 has the potential to slow the progression of emphysema. The therapy holds orphan drug designation and is currently being evaluated in the Phase II ElevAATe trial, as well as a long-term open-label extension study. Preliminary findings demonstrate durable AAT activity and effective lung delivery, indicating potential benefits in treatment convenience, adherence, and long-term outcomes for individuals with AATD-associated emphysema.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.’s CHF6001, also known as Tanimilast, is an anti-inflammatory agent under development for the treatment of respiratory disorders, including COPD and asthma. It acts as a phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor, blocking the breakdown of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) within inflammatory cells. This inhibition reduces inflammation and modulates immune activity, thereby helping to alleviate symptoms and improve lung function in patients with chronic inflammatory airway diseases.

The anticipated launch of these emerging pulmonary emphysema therapies are poised to transform the Pulmonary Emphysema market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge pulmonary emphysema therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the pulmonary emphysema market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about new treatment for pulmonary emphysema, visit

What is Pulmonary Emphysema?

Pulmonary emphysema is a chronic form of COPD characterized by irreversible enlargement of the distal airspaces and destruction of alveolar walls, resulting in reduced gas exchange, air trapping, and lung hyperinflation. The primary cause is cigarette smoking, though α1-antitrypsin deficiency and environmental pollutants also contribute. Patients typically present with gradually worsening shortness of breath, little to no cough, and the classic “pink puffer” appearance.

Pulmonary Emphysema Epidemiology Segmentation

The pulmonary emphysema epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current pulmonary emphysema patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The highest prevalence of emphysema is observed among individuals aged 55 to 65 years and older, indicating an increased risk of disease with advancing age.

The pulmonary emphysema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets segmented into:

  • Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD
  • Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema
  • Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema
  • Total Treatable Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema  

Download the report to understand pulmonary emphysema management

Pulmonary Emphysema Market Report MetricsDetails
Study Period2020–2034
Pulmonary Emphysema Market Report Coverage7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
Pulmonary Emphysema Epidemiology SegmentationTotal Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema, and Total Treatable Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema
Key Pulmonary Emphysema CompaniesChiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Sanofi, Uniquity Bio, Palobiofarma, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Verona Pharma, Merck, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others
Key Pulmonary Emphysema TherapiesTanimilast (CHF6001), SAR-447537, Solrikitug, PBF-680, BMN-349, OHTUVAYRE, DUPIXENT, NUCALA, and others

Scope of the Pulmonary Emphysema Market Report

  • Pulmonary Emphysema Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Emphysema current marketed and emerging therapies
  • Pulmonary Emphysema Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Pulmonary Emphysema Drugs
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
  • Pulmonary Emphysema Market Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Pulmonary Emphysema Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about pulmonary emphysema drugs in development

Table of Contents

1Pulmonary Emphysema Market Key Insights
2Pulmonary Emphysema Market Report Introduction
3Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
4Pulmonary Emphysema: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Pulmonary Emphysema by Therapies in 2024
4.2Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Pulmonary Emphysema by Therapies in 2034
5Executive Summary
6Key Events
7Disease Background and Overview: Pulmonary Emphysema
7.1Introduction
7.2Pulmonary Emphysema Causes
7.3Pulmonary Emphysema Pathophysiology
7.4Pulmonary Emphysema Symptoms
7.5Pulmonary Emphysema Risk Factor
7.6Pulmonary Emphysema Diagnosis
8Pulmonary Emphysema Treatment and Management
8.1Treatment Guidelines
9Epidemiology and Patient Population
9.1Key Findings
9.2Assumptions and Rationale
9.3Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Pulmonary Emphysema:7MM
9.4The United States
9.4.1Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD in the United States 
9.4.2Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema in the United States
9.4.3Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema in the United States
9.4.4Total Treatable Cases of Pulmonary Emphysema in the United States
9.5EU4 and the UK
9.6Japan
10Patient Journey of Pulmonary Emphysema
11Marketed Pulmonary Emphysema Drugs
11.1Key Competitors
11.2Dupilumab (DUPIXENT): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi
11.2.1Product Description
11.2.2Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4Clinical Developmental Activities
11.2.5Safety and Efficacy
11.2.6Analyst Views
11.3Ensifentrine (OHTUVAYRE): Verona Pharma
List to be continued in the report…
12Emerging Pulmonary Emphysema Therapies
12.1Key Cross Competition
12.2SAR447537: Sanofi
12.2.1Product Description
12.2.2Other Development Activities
12.2.3Clinical Development Activities
12.2.4Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5Analyst View
12.3BMN-349: BioMarin Pharmaceutical
List to be continued in the report…
13Pulmonary Emphysema: Market Size
13.1Key Findings
13.2Pulmonary Emphysema Market Outlook
13.3Conjoint Analysis
13.4Key Pulmonary Emphysema Market Forecast Assumptions
13.6United States Pulmonary Emphysema Market Size
13.6.1Total Market Size of Pulmonary Emphysema by Indication in the United States
13.6.2Market Size of Pulmonary Emphysema by Therapies in the United States
13.7EU4 and the UK Pulmonary Emphysema Market Size
13.8Japan Pulmonary Emphysema Market Size
14Unmet Needs of Pulmonary Emphysema
15SWOT Analysis of Pulmonary Emphysema
16KOL Views of Pulmonary Emphysema
17Market Access and Reimbursement
17.1United States
17.2EU4 and the UK
17.3Japan 
18Bibliography
19Pulmonary Emphysema Market Report Methodology

