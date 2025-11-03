CarMax Earns Recognition as the Top Automotive Marketplace on Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service 2026 List

RICHMOND, VA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, has been recognized by Newsweek as the number one automotive marketplace (online) on the America’s Best Customer Service 2026 list. This positive recognition affirms CarMax’s dedication to providing the most customer-centric car buying and selling experience in the industry.

CarMax continues to set a new standard for the automotive industry with its customer-focused omni-channel experience. This innovative approach empowers customers to buy and sell their vehicles their way—online, in-store, or through a seamless combination of both. This experience is resonating strongly with customers, as reflected in CarMax's Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures how likely customers are to recommend a brand. CarMax's NPS from customers who purchased vehicles is the highest it has been since the company rolled out its digital capabilities nationwide. The increase is driven by record-high satisfaction among CarMax customers purchasing online, as well as those using a mix of online and in-store options.

“We’re really proud of this recognition because it reflects how we put the customer at the center of everything we do,” said Diane Cafritz, CarMax Chief Innovation & People Officer. “We’ll never stop innovating on behalf of our customers and continue to deliver an iconic customer experience.”

About America’s Best Customer Service 2026 List

The America’s Best Customer Service 2026 list, presented in collaboration with Statista, identified the top 730 companies across 166 categories based on an independent survey of participants who have made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Over 200,000 evaluations were collected, with final rankings based on likelihood of recommendation, quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility.

About CarMax

Founded more than 30 years ago, CarMax set out to fundamentally change the way people buy used cars — offering the honesty and transparency customers deserve. It was the original disruptor to introduce a true "no-haggle" car-buying model, setting a new standard for the industry. Today, CarMax has grown into the nation's largest retailer of used cars with more than 250 stores nationwide and more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

At CarMax, customers are in the driver’s seat. Whether shopping online, in-store, or a combination of both, we make the process seamless and empowering — offering guidance at every step so you feel confident in your purchase.

CarMax gives customers the flexibility to buy a vehicle online and either pick it up quickly in-store through express pickup or have it delivered to their home or workplace with home delivery (available within a 60-mile radius of select stores).

For customers trading in or selling, CarMax will buy your car — even if you don’t buy theirs. Get an online offer in two minutes or less; it’s good for seven days to compare options.

Customers can shop CarMax's nationwide inventory of more than 45,000 cars with upfront pricing, and have the option to ship to the customer’s local store (fee and restrictions may apply), with no pressure to buy.

For more information, visit carmax.com.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.