Blink Charging Launches Shasta: New Level 2 EV Chargers Designed for Fleet and Multifamily Markets

Affordable, Scalable, and Purpose-Built Blink Shasta Delivers Streamlined Charging for Multifamily and Fleet Operators Without Compromising Value

Bowie, Md., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the launch of the Company’s Shasta chargers, a line of Level 2 (L2) EV chargers tailored specifically for multifamily and fleet applications.

The Shasta introduces streamlined, single-port charging solutions, including the Shasta 48 and Shasta 80 models, expanding Blink’s portfolio of L2 solutions with cost-effective options designed for scalable deployment. Originally developed through Blink’s acquisition of Zemetric, these chargers now join Blink’s product family, integrating seamlessly into the Company’s broader charging ecosystem with flexible installation and intelligent software capabilities.

“This is a focused launch designed to meet the specific needs of multifamily and fleet customers who require reliable, scalable charging at an accessible price point,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink Charging. “These Shasta chargers complement our existing L2 offerings and reinforce our commitment to delivering tailored solutions across the EV landscape.”

Both Shasta models feature environmental sensors, tamper alerts, and remote management capabilities, supporting Blink’s commitment to safety, durability, and operational efficiency. Shasta 48 delivers up to 11.5kW, while the Shasta 80 supports up to 19.2kW, making them suitable for locations with varied dwell times and power availability.

With shipments slated to begin in late November, the chargers are designed to work seamlessly within Blink’s network, helping fleet and multifamily operators manage usage, monitor performance, and scale deployments with confidence. This launch reflects Blink’s continued focus on product expansion and delivering solutions that align with customer needs and market dynamics.

###



About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com