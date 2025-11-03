Lactic Acid Market Size | Companies Analysis 2025- 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lactic acid market size was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.82 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.74% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the Lactic Acid market with a market share of 45% in 2024. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

According to Towards Chemical and Materials, the global lactic acid market stands at 1,550.12 thousand tons in 2025 and is forecast to reach 3,306.02 thousand tons by 2034, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.78 % from 2025 to 2034. The rising demand for lactic acid in biodegradable plastics and sustainable packaging solutions is driving the growth of the global market.

What is Lactic Acid?

The global Lactic acid market is witnessing a strong upward trajectory thanks to its dual role as a versatile organic acid used in food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial applications and as a key building block for biodegradable polymers. Supply is generated via both fermentation and chemical route, with fermentation remaining dominant given growing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly materials.

Meanwhile, the shift toward sustainability and regulatory pressures to reduce fossil-based plastics are bolstering demand for lactic acid in producing bioplastics such as polyactic acid. The market is shaped by enhanced feedstock availability, technological improvements in process efficiency, and growing consumer preference for clean-label, natural, and renewable ingredients. These dynamics collectively are driving both scale and innovation in the lactic acid industry.

Lactic Acid Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific Lactic Acid market held the largest share of 45% of the global market in 2024.

By type, the L-(lactic acid) segment held the highest market share of 55% in 2024.

By production process, the fermentation route segment held the highest market share of 80% in 2024.

By application type, the food and beverages segment held the largest revenue share of 30% in 2024.

By Raw Material, the Sugarcane segment held the largest market share of 39% in 2024.



What does lactic acid do?

Your body usually fuels your muscles with oxygen (aerobically). If you start doing intense physical activity faster than your body can get oxygen to your muscles and other tissues, your cells break down glucose to create the energy you need to keep moving (anaerobically). Lactic acid is created when you’re generating energy anaerobically.

Lactic acid has three main functions, including:

Energy: Your body makes lactic acid to fuel cells when they’re working harder than usual.

Your body makes lactic acid to fuel cells when they’re working harder than usual. Generating glucose (gluconeogenesis): Your liver and kidneys filter lactic acid out of your blood after it’s created in other tissue. They break it down and convert it into new glucose that your body can use for energy in the future.

(gluconeogenesis): Your liver and kidneys filter lactic acid out of your blood after it’s created in other tissue. They break it down and convert it into new glucose that your body can use for energy in the future. Molecular signaling: Lactic acid in your blood is a signal molecule throughout your body. Think of it like a set of flags or markers a construction crew puts down before they begin working in an area. Lactic acid attracts cells in your immune system to heal wounds and fight infections.



Lactic Acid Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 5.03 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 9.82 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.74% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, volume in kilotons, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Segments covered By Type, By Production Process, By Raw material, By Application, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America Middle East & Africa Key companies profiled BASF; Galactic; Musashino Chemical (China) Co., Ltd.; Futerro; Corbion; Dow; TEIJIN LIMITED; NatureWorks LLC; Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.; thyssenkrupp AG; Cellulac; Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG; Vaishnavi Bio Tech; Danimer Scientific

Benefits Of Lactic Acid For Skin Health

This versatile ingredient works as an overachiever, delivering a myriad of benefits that goes beyond the conventional: Here are some Lactic acid benefits.

1. Gentle exfoliation

At its core, Lactic acid gently exfoliates the skin. Lactic acid uses for skin are quite marvellous as the process results in a brighterskin, diminished hyperpigmentation, smoother texture, and unclogged pores.

It does so without causing any sort of irritation, making it an ideal choice for individuals with dry or sensitive skin.

2. Hydration champion

Unlike traditional exfoliants, Lactic acid surprises by doubling as a humectant. In addition to its exfoliating properties, it acts as a moisture magnet, attracting water for a hydrating and plumping effect.

This dual function sets it apart, making it well-tolerated and an excellent choice for addressing concerns like dullness, dryness, and flaking.

3. Antimicrobial properties

Lactic acid boasts antimicrobial properties, effectively combating pathogens like bacteria. This attribute contributes to establishing a balanced skin microbiome, leading to less inflammation and a fortified skin barrier. The result helps reduce dryness.

4. Skin brightening

Lactic acid is renowned for its ability to brighten your skin. By removing the outer layer of dead skin cells, it reveals the underlying, more luminous skin.

5. Improved skin texture

Regular use of Lactic acid results in refined skin texture, making it an effective solution for those struggling with uneven skin tone and rough patches.

6. Acne reduction

Lactic acid's exfoliating action helps prevent clogged pores, making it beneficial for individuals prone to acne.

Lactic Acid as a Fuel for Muscles

Research has also determined that lactic acid, also known as lactate, is actually an important fuel source for muscles and that the accumulation of lactate does not inhibit the ability of skeletal muscles to contract.

Furthermore, the notion that lactic acid is responsible for delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS, was debunked in the 1980s. Research suggests the soreness is a result of a cascade of physiological effects in response to microscopic trauma sustained during intense exercise. That cascade includes inflammation in the muscles in response to the microtrauma.

As with many fields of science, the research on lactic acid and its link to muscle fatigue has evolved over the last century. And it indicates that lactic acid isn’t the culprit it was once thought to be when it comes to muscle fatigue.

What are the Major Government Initiatives in the Lactic Acid Industry?

Circular economy and single-use plastic bans (European Union and elsewhere): Regulations, like the EU's Directive 2019/904, drive demand for biodegradable plastics, such as polylactic acid (PLA), by banning many single-use plastic items. Bioeconomy development strategies (USA): The U.S. government promotes the bioeconomy through various funding and initiatives, such as the Department of Energy's Plastics Innovation Challenge and the USDA's BioPreferred Program, which encourages the development and purchase of bio-based materials like those using lactic acid. National bioplastics policies (India): India's policies, like the recommended National Bioplastics Policy, propose substantial fiscal incentives and regulatory frameworks to foster bioplastic manufacturing and infrastructure, including products derived from lactic acid. Resource circulation and bioplastic promotion (Japan): Japan's "Plastic Resource Circulation Act" and "Roadmap for Bioplastics Introduction" encourage the use of bioplastics, aiming to increase bio-based plastics in the market and promote their design for easier recycling. Investment and capacity expansion incentives (China): Supported by strategic policies, the Chinese government provides incentives and facilitates large-scale investments in bioplastics and lactic acid production, including significant joint ventures to boost manufacturing capacity.



What Are The Major Trends In The Lactic Acid Market?

The push towards sustainable packaging and the use of lactic acid as a precursor for bioplastics is shaping market dynamics.

Fermentation processes using renewable feedstocks are gaining preference over traditional chemical synthesis for lactic acid production.

Regulatory frameworks and corporate sustainability commitments are driving the adoption of lactic acid in eco-friendly applications.

Beyond food and beverages, lactic acid is seeing rising use in pharmaceuticals, personal care, textiles, and industrial intermediates.

Regions with abundant agricultural feedstocks and developing packaging industries are emerging as strong hubs for lactic acid production and consumption.



How Does AI Influence the Growth of the Lactic Acid Industry In 2025?

AI is playing an increasingly influential role in the growth of the market by enabling manufacturers and fermenters to optimize their production processes, accelerate strain and substrate development, and enhance supply chain resilience. For example, AI-driven techniques are being applied to rapidly classify microbial strains or fermentation using advanced spectroscopy coupled with machine learning models, thereby reducing development time and improving the reliability of the biocatalyst.

Additionally, AI and digital monitoring systems are being integrated into the supply chain to detect bottlenecks, predict raw material disruptions like feedstock variability, and fine-tune operational parameters in real time for smoother production throughput. On the production side, AI algorithms are enabling smarter fermentation processes that adjust key variables such as pH, temperature, and nutrient feed dynamically to boost yield and reduce waste, which in turn supports more cost-effective and scalable lactic acid manufacturing.

Lactic Acid Market Dynamics

Growth Factors

Can agricultural waste power lactic acid’s future?

Using crop residues and biomass like corn Stover and wheat straw is making lactic acid production more sustainable and cost effective. This shift supports circular economy goals, reduces reliance on food-grade sugars, and cuts waste, driving market growth.

Is Clean Label Demand Fuelling Lactic Acid Use?

Consumers seeking natural and health focused ingredients are boosting lactic acid use in food, beverages, and skincare. Its natural origin and functional benefits align with clean label and wellness trends, expanding its applications.

Market Opportunity

Could Food Waste Create New Packaging Opportunities?

Turning food waste into lactic acid for biodegradable plastics offers a sustainable route for eco-friendly packaging. This approach reduces waste, lowers costs, and supports circular economy goals, creating fresh opportunities for lactic acid producers.

Can High-Purity Lactic Acid Boost Medical And Skincare Innovation?

High-purity lactic acid is opening new uses in biocompatible medical materials and natural skincare products. Its safety and biodegradability create room for premium grade applications in healthcare and cosmetics.

Limitations and Challenges

Reliance on conventional feedstocks leads to volatility in raw material costs for the market.

Production costs remain higher for bio-based lactic acid compared to petrochemical alternatives, hindering wider adoption.

Lactic Acid Market Segmentation Insights

Type Insights:

Why Does L-(Lactic Acid) Type Dominate In Lactic Acid Market?

The L-(Lactic Acid) segment dominated the market in 2024. This segment holds a strong position due to its extensive use in the food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, and biodegradable polymers. L-(lactic acid) is favoured for its natural origin, biocompatibility, and ability to be efficiently metabolized by the human body, making it a preferred choice for applications ranging from food preservation to medical formulations. Moreover, its compatibility with biodegradable plastics such as polylactic acid (PLA) further strengthens its market presence as industries globally transition toward sustainable materials.

The D-(Lactic Acid) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. This growth is mainly driven by its increasing demand in advanced bioplastics and high-performance polymer blends that require between heat resistance and mechanical strength. D-(Lactic acid) plays a key role in enhancing the structural properties of polylactic acid (PLA), making it suitable for industrial packaging, automotive parts, and 3D printing materials. The growing focus on replacing petroleum-based plastics with durable bio-based alternatives is boosting their use.

With continuous research and development and innovation in polymer synthesis, manufacturers are expanding production capacities to meet this rising demand, positioning D- (lactic acid) as the fastest-growing type in the market.

Production Process Insights:

Why Does the Fermentation Process Dominate in the Lactic Acid Market?

The fermentation route segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the rising preference for bio-based production techniques that utilize renewable agricultural feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and cassava. The fermentation process offers a cleaner, more sustainable pathway for lactic acid production, aligning with global environmental goals and consumer demand for green products. Continuous innovation in microbial strains and process optimization has made fermentation more efficient, reducing operational costs and enhancing yields.

As industries across food, pharmaceuticals, and packaging continue to prioritize sustainable materials, the fermentation route remains the most reliable and eco-conscious production method for lactic acid.

The chemical synthesis route segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. This growth stems from advancements in catalytic technologies and chemical engineering that allow for high-purity lactic production on an industrial scale. The process offers better control over stereochemistry and yields, catering to specialized applications where precision and consistency are crucial. Moreover, as industries diversify their sourcing and manufacturing processes, the chemical synthesis route provides flexibility and scalability beyond traditional fermentation.

Raw Material Insights

In 2024, sugarcane dominated the lactic acid market, capturing the largest revenue share of 39%. This dominance is primarily driven by the abundant availability of biomass materials. Raw sugar derived from sugarcane or sugar beet serves as a major feedstock for producing lactic acid and its derivatives, extensively used in the bioplastics, food, and biochemical industries. Countries such as Thailand and Brazil offer optimal conditions for sugarcane cultivation, while Europe provides excellent farmland for sugar beet production. According to research by Wageningen University and Research Centre (WUR) and the Institute for Bioplastics and Biocomposites (IFBB), sugarcane and sugar beet are among the most efficient crops for producing sustainable biomaterials like bioethanol, PLA, and bio-PE.

The yeast extract segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.11% from 2025 to 2034, owing to its wide use in lactic acid production. However, the high cost of this process has led to increased adoption of Corn Steep Liquor (CSL)—a cost-effective by-product of the corn steeping process. The growing demand for corn-based lactic acid in the food and beverage industry, where it functions as a pH regulator and microbial activity enhancer, is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Corn has also emerged as a significant raw material segment, accounting for a substantial share in 2024. Its popularity stems from its low cost, sustainable nature, and wide availability. Rising environmental concerns, coupled with the need for eco-friendly processing and reduced dependence on petroleum feedstocks, are fueling the adoption of corn-based lactic acid across various industries.

Additionally, a variety of other low-cost raw materials, including starchy and cellulosic sources such as cassava, sweet sorghum, potato, wheat, rye-barley, rice, xylan, galactan, and lignin, are also utilized in lactic acid production. Microbial sources like Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) and Rhizopus further support efficient fermentation processes. Notably, Polylactic Acid (PLA) continues to hold a substantial application share in the market, reflecting the expanding use of bioplastics made from renewable feedstocks.

Application Type Insights:

Why do food And Beverages Dominate the lactic Acid Market?

The food and beverages segment captured a significant portion of the market in 2024. Lactic acid’s natural preservative and pH-regulating properties make it a vital ingredient in various food applications such as dairy, meat, bakery, and beverages. The shift toward clean label products and the growing preference for natural additives have further increased its usage in processes and functional foods. Its role in improving flavour, texture, and shelf stability has expanded its acceptance among manufacturers looking for safe, sustainable solutions. With ongoing innovation in plant based and fermented food products, the food and beverages segment continues to anchor the market’s overall dominance.

The polymer and bioplastic segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The increasing shift toward eco-friendly material and the rising awareness about plastic pollution are driving demand for lactic acid-based polymers like PLA. Bioplastics derived from lactic acid offer a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics, providing similar strength and flexibility while being compostable and biodegradable. Governments and corporations worldwide are promoting the adoption of biodegradable materials, enhancing investment in PLA manufacturing.

Regional Insights

The lactic acid market in U.S. held a substantial share of the North America market in 2024, driven by factors such as an aging population, the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and advancements in technology that are fueling growth in the pharmaceutical sector. The country’s numerous manufacturing facilities, along with the increasing incidence of conditions such as diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders, are expected to boost pharmaceutical demand throughout the forecast period.

In addition, growing use of biodegradable polymers, valued for their environmentally friendly properties compared to petroleum-based alternatives, is likely to create new opportunities for the polylactic acid sector, further supporting the lactic acid market’s expansion. The personal care industry is also projected to grow substantially, fueled by rising demand for products such as sunscreen lotions, anti-aging creams, and facial skincare. Moreover, strong demand for men’s fragrances, including brands such as Axe and Old Spice, combined with ongoing innovation and product differentiation within the sector, is anticipated to drive increased lactic acid consumption over the coming years.

The Lactic Acid Empire: How APAC Fermented a Global Dominance

Asia Pacific region dominated the global market in 2024, driven by abundant agricultural feedstock and lower production costs in countries such as India, China, and Thailand. The Region’s strong food and packaging industries and government policies promoting biodegradable plastics have further strengthened its market position. This favourable environment has enabled manufacturers to scale up production efficiently and tap into growing end-use applications in food, hygiene, and bioplastics.

China Lactic Acid Market Trends

China has carved out a particularly strong role in the market thanks to its advanced production infrastructure and aggressive shift towards biodegradable plastics backed by government support. Corporations in China are ramping up research and development and manufacturing capacity in eco-friendly lactic acid derivatives, enabling the country to dominate both domestic and export markets. This combination of policy, investment, and feedstock availability positions China at the forefront of market growth.

Europe's Lactic Acid Leap: A Rapid Rise in Bio-based Production

Europe is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. The region’s emphasis on sustainability, circular-economy policies, and consumer preference for natural and clean label ingredients is enhancing demand for lactic acid produced via renewable feedstocks. Europe also benefits from a mature food and beverage industry and an advanced packaging sector that are pivoting to materials such as polylactic acid (PLA), boosting downstream opportunities for lactic acid manufacturers. With these drivers’ coverage, the market in Europe is positioned to register robust momentum in the coming years.

Germany Lactic Acid Market Trends

Germany dominates the regional Market owing to its strong industrial base, advanced biotechnology infrastructure, and significant focus on sustainable manufacturing. The country is a major hub for biochemicals and green materials, supported by robust R&D investments and collaboration between research institutes and chemical companies. Germany's growing demand for biodegradable plastics, particularly polylactic acid (PLA), in packaging, automotive, and textile applications further fuels market growth.

Middle East & Africa Lactic Acid Market Trends

The Middle East & African lactic acid market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing demand high demand for lactic acid in cosmetic industry in countries including the U.A.E., Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia on account of its various properties such as skin-rejuvenation, pH regulation, and anti-acne effects are proposed to stimulate its industry penetration. Young and dynamic population along with high purchasing power is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, food & beverage sector in the Middle East region has been ripe with several growth opportunities for international investors. Reliance on food trade, international tastes, changing consumer preferences and lifestyles, strategic geographic position, and Gulf food programs have substantially contributed to the development of food & beverages industry in the region, which is further estimated to trigger the demand for lactic acid in the near future.

Latin America Lactic Acid Market Trends

The Latin American lactic acid market is witnessing steady growth, largely driven by the expanding personal care industry in Central and South America. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina are fueling this growth due to their burgeoning cosmetics sectors. Increased spending on beauty and personal care products in Brazil is prompting FMCG companies to boost their production capacities. Brazil stands out as a key market in the region for cosmetics and personal care, with rising per capita income and the introduction of new products further propelling market expansion. Growing consumer expenditure on personal care items across the region is expected to create significant opportunities for the lactic acid market moving forward.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Lactic Acid Market Top Key Companies:

Recent Developments

In August 2025, the world’s efforts to regulate plastics are putting bio-based alternatives like lactic acid derivatives in sharper focus. A high-level global treaty on plastic pollution failed to secure consensus at the latest negotiations in Geneva, prolonging uncertainty over how virgin plastic production may be restricted. The outcome signals both a challenge and an opening for companies that make lactic acid-derived polymers to step in as sustainable alternatives.

In February 2025, In India, a major industrial milestone for the lactic acid value chain has been achieved with the foundation of the country’s first integrated PLA (poly lactic acid) biopolymer plant by Balrampur Chini Mills in Uttar Pradesh. The investment signals that lactic acid production is becoming embedded in large scale sustainable manufacturing, bridging agricultural feedstock with high value polymer applications.

Lactic Acid Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Lactic Acid Market

By Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2034)

L-(Lactic acid)

D-(Lactic acid)

DL-(Racemic lactic acid)



By Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2034)

Fermentation route

Chemical synthesis route

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2034)

Corn

Sugarcane

Cassava

Yeast Extract

Other Crops



By Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2034)

Food & Beverages

Feed & Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Polymers & Bioplastics

Chemicals & Intermediates

Cleaning & Detergents

Textile & Leather

Construction

Electronics

Agriculture

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards chem and Material | Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

