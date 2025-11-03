Global High-Purity Solvents Market Surges Amid Demand for Precision and Sustainability

Boston, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “High-Purity Solvents: Global Markets” is estimated to grow from $32.7 billion in 2025 and to $45 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2025 through 2030.

This report offers a detailed overview of the global high-purity solvents market, analyzing its segmentation by type, grade, category, application, and end user. It highlights key solvent types like HPLC and GC solvents, grades such as SpectroSolv and ACS, and applications ranging from catalysts to batteries. The report explores usage across industries including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, cosmetics, and electronics. Covering regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, it provides insights into market trends, growth drivers, manufacturer profiles, ESG developments, and regulatory factors.

High-purity solvents are more relevant than ever due to their critical role in advanced industries that demand extreme precision and purity. Unlike standard-grade chemicals, these solvents are meticulously refined to eliminate impurities that could compromise sensitive processes. Their importance is amplified by the growing complexity in pharmaceuticals, the miniaturization of electronics, strict safety standards in food production, and the precision needed in agriculture and research. As global industries push for higher quality, efficiency, and sustainability, high-purity solvents are driving innovation in both their application and production.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Growth: High-purity solvents are vital for drug manufacturing and research. As these sectors grow, so does the need for clean, reliable solvents.

Rise in Analytical and Chromatography Use: Techniques like HPLC and GC require ultra-pure solvents for accurate testing. Their expanding use in labs and quality control boosts demand.

Use in Resins, Electroplating and Liquid Crystals: Industries like electronics and coatings rely on high-purity solvents for precision and performance, especially in sensitive applications.

Renewable Energy Expansion: Clean energy technologies such as solar panels and batteries use high-purity solvents in production, driving market growth.

Eco-Friendly Alternatives: There is rising demand for solvents that are less toxic and more sustainable, aligning with global environmental regulations and green initiatives.

Perfume and Therapeutic Applications: High-purity solvents help preserve fragrance quality and ensure safety in therapeutic products like essential oils and skin treatments.

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $30.8 billion Market size forecast $45.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% (by Value) from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Type, Grade, Category, Application, End-User Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America Market drivers Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Expansion of analytical and chromatography applications.

Adaptation in resins, electroplating and liquid crystal applications.

Renewable energy sector fueling market growth.

Increased demand for environmentally friendly alternatives.

Increased demand for perfume-making and therapeutic applications.

High-purity solvents are essential in the energy sector for applications such as battery manufacturing, photovoltaic cell production, and advanced fuel processing, where even trace impurities can impact performance and efficiency. In therapeutic extracts, these solvents ensure the safe and effective isolation of APIs, supporting the production of high-quality medicines and natural health products. Their purity is critical for both sectors to maintain product integrity, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Emerging startups:

Bio eutectics: In 2020, Bioeutectics was established in Argentina, introducing a new generation of green solvents that replace conventional petroleum-based options. Bio eutectics is transforming the solvents industry to ensure that it is entirely natural, biodegradable, and sustainable. Its technology is designed to fully substitute all traditional petrochemical solvents with those derived from green sources.

CleanPlanet Chemical: CleanPlanet Chemical focuses on solvent recycling and distillation technology, providing economical and eco-friendly solutions for managing industrial waste. Through its Service365 program, the company offers solvent recyclers without any capital investment, taking care of all maintenance, repairs, and training. Its state-of-the-art machines facilitate accurate waste reduction and solvent recovery, supported by monitoring tools. CleanPlanet collaborates with various industries to enhance sustainability, minimize waste volume, and improve solvent quality, resulting in substantial cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Market leaders include:

APCHEM PVT. LTD.

ASAHI KASEI CORP.

AVANTOR INC.

BASF

COLUMBUS CHEMICALS

DOW

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

EXXON MOBIL CORP.

HIGH PURITY LABORATORY CHEMICALS PVT. LTD.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

RESONAC HOLDINGS CORP.

LOBACHEMIE PVT. LTD.

MERCK KGAA

TEDIA CO. LLC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

