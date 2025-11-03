Kailas FUGA Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Siguniang, Sichuan Province, China, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading trail running brand Kailas FUGA celebrated its tenth anniversary as sponsor of the Kailas FUGA Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang (UTMS) by bringing elite athletes to experience one of China’s most extreme races. Among the world’s highest elevation ultra trail races, courses begin at 3400m, reaching 4500m. The 35k, 45k, 50k, 75k and 100k races take runners around the Siguniang Mountains, often shrouded in snow and ice. The challenging course attracted elites from China, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and the UK drawn by the tough conditions and stunning backdrop of Mount Siguniang. Kailas FUGA and FUGA Mountain Club saw eight podium positions - 35k: Womens 1st Dasha GOREVA, Mens 3rd Daniel FERNANDEZ; 45k: Womens 1st Guiditta TURINI, Mens 1st William BOFFELLI; 50k: Womens 1st Clementine EBEL, Mens 3rd Kristian CHAPMAN; 75k: Mens 1st Navil SHAIMUHAMCTOV; 100k: Womens 2nd Melinda PARFAIT, Mens 2nd Franco COLLÉ and 3rd Daniel KEPPLER.

Since its 2014 inauguration, the Kailas FUGA Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang has become a highly influential trail running event in China with bibs selling out in just eight minutes.

UTMS Founder A Erman said, “Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang is one of the most difficult races in the world. Our race partnership with Kailas FUGA has created the ultimate endurance test, balancing safety with challenge. We hope Mt. Siguniang can become a world tourist destination.”

Kailas FUGA Marketing Director Nina SUN explained, “Kailas FUGA's partnership with Ultra-Tour Mount Siguniang reflects a key part of our DNA. The extreme conditions of Mt Siguniang bring new opportunities for product development and unique experiences for our athletes where regular gear is not sufficient. It demands the best grip from shoes and exceptionally durable materials. We like this challenge and so do our athletes.”

Kailas FUGA aims to develop and professionalize the trail running industry via sponsorship and participation by global athletes.

Kailas FUGA, Sports Marketing - International Department, Senior Manager Chen Wei said, “Kailas is committed to promoting and developing mountaineering and adventure sports, focusing on climbing and trail running. Through close involvement in the Siguniang region, Kailas has built an integrated outdoor activity platform.”

Results:

100k Men

1. Xiao LIN 13:48:09

2. Franco COLLÉ 13:55:48

3. Daniel KEPPLER 14:28:27

100k Women

1. Pengping ZHANG 18:11:39

2. Melinda PARFAIT 20:47:46

3. Rinchen Yu Zhen 21:41:36

75k Men

1. Navil SHAIMUKHAMETOV 09:36:37

2. Gyojeong GU 10:45:20

3. Chao GAO 10:48:18

75k Women

1. Simei DUAN 12:13:56

2. Ke YU 13:45:15

3. Haiyan GU 14:44:25

50k Men

1. Jian FU 06:53:51

2. Yongxu LIN 06:58:38

3. Kristyan CHAPMAN 07:20:46

45k Men

1. William BOFFELLI 04:26:14

2. Zhishi QILIN 04:56:12

3. Hati DIRI 05:07:42

45k Women

1. Guiditta TURINI 06:47:12

2. Xue ZHANG 08:17:57

3. Jingjing FENG 08:49:37

35k Men

1. Kun WANG 03:32:10

2. Tingwei WU 03:39:30

3. Daniel FERNANDEZ 03:56:22

35k Women

1. Daria GOREVA 04:35:37

2. Yong ZI 04:46:48

3. Qin GAO 04:52:03

About Kailas FUGA

Building on twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Since its launch, FUGA has earned a reputation for unmatched grip, durability, and innovation among athletes and international award organizations such as ISPO. Through partnerships with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision for a brighter and bolder future is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail.

