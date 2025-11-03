Ask Ralph Media Launches “The Content Creator’s Accountant” — A Plain-English Podcast for Creators Who Don’t Speak Finance (Yet)

MIDDLETOWN, DE , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Ralph Media, Inc. today announced the launch of The Content Creator’s Accountant, a weekly podcast created for overwhelmed creators who are great at content—but lost on business. Hosted by Ralph Estep Jr., MBA, ABA, ATP, a licensed Delaware Public Accountant and 30-year advisor, each 20-minute episode delivers one clear, doable action to reduce stress and increase profit—without jargon or judgment.





Ralph Estep Jr., host of The Content Creator’s Accountant, a new podcast from Ask Ralph Media helping digital entrepreneurs turn creativity into a thriving business.

“If you’ve ever thought, I don’t even know what to Google, this show is your starting line,” said Estep. “You don’t need a finance degree to run a successful creative business—just the next step.”

What Listeners Get

Plain-English guidance on LLCs, taxes, cash flow, pricing, and bookkeeping

on LLCs, taxes, cash flow, pricing, and bookkeeping The One Thing: a single action to complete this week

a single action to complete this week Ask Ralph Anything: real questions answered—no “dumb questions” here

real questions answered—no “dumb questions” here Money Map Minute: a 60-second recap you can screenshot and use

Why This Show Matters Now

The creator economy continues to surge, yet many creators feel unprepared for taxes, bookkeeping, and business structure—and many don’t even know what to ask. The Content Creator’s Accountant closes that gap with smart, simple financial strategies designed specifically for YouTubers, podcasters, influencers, coaches, and freelancers.

Launch Episodes

Should You Form an LLC as a Creator?

The 5 Write-Offs Every Creator Misses

Pay Yourself the Smart Way

Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and all major platforms. New episodes release weekly.

Free Starter Kit

Listeners can download the Creator Money Reset (First 30 Days)—a simple, four-week plan with micro-tasks—along with The Creator’s Tax-Smart Setup Guide at ContentCreatorsAccountant.com.

Collaboration & Sponsorship

The show welcomes partnerships with creator-aligned brands and platforms (banking, accounting software, legal/insurance, production tools). Sponsorship options include pre-roll, mid-roll, and integrated segments.

Inquiries: ralph@askralph.com

About The Host

Ralph Estep Jr., MBA, ABA, ATP is a licensed Delaware Public Accountant and founder of Saggio Accounting+PLUS and Ask Ralph Media, Inc. Known for translating complex financial topics into plain-English steps, Estep also hosts Grit & Growth Business, Financially Confident Christian, and Truth Unveiled with Ralph.

About Ask Ralph Media, Inc.

Ask Ralph Media, Inc. is a Delaware-based media company producing educational shows and resources focused on financial confidence, business growth, and faith-aligned success—including Grit & Growth Business, Financially Confident Christian, and Truth Unveiled with Ralph. Learn more at AskRalph.com.

